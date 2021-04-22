Maryville’s Thomas Stadel, Alcoa’s Anna Fisher and Heritage’s Gabriella Rincon were each named one of four all-state wrestlers in their respective weight classes by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Thursday.
Stadel reached the quarterfinals of the 195-pound Class AAA state wrestling tournament, losing to Siegel’s Connor Milhorn before beating him in the consolation final for third-place. Stadel beat Page’s Jack Mundt, Summit’s Maddox Reed and East Hamilton’s Jason Brumlow to set up his rematch with Milhorn.
Fisher finished fourth in the 103-pound girls tournament, losing to Rylee Lent in the consolation bracket final after beating Seymour’s Cierra Hassinger and Science Hill’s Ella Rimer to reach the third-place match.
Rincon also finished fourth in the 119-pound tournament after suffering a pair of defeats to LaVergne’s Jennifer Pranouphong sandwiched around wins over Sullivan East’s Wachipi Hamelryck and Alcoa’s Milla McNutt.
