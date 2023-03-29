Maryville forced not one, not two, but three inning-ending double plays in its District 4-4A game with Hardin Valley Wednesday night — three plays that proved crucial in the one-run affair.
The Rebels edged out the Hawks 2-1 at Coulter Grove Intermediate School to improve to 2-1 in district play.
Runs were hard to come by for Maryville’s bats for the second consecutive game, making its clutch pitching and timely defense all the more sweeter. The Rebels (9-2, 2-1 District 4-4A) turned double plays to end the second, fifth and sixth innings, erasing eight HVA (8-1, 1-1) runners in the process.
“Brody (McMurray) and Kaine (Baber) have been doing a great job in the middle,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “I told them, ‘You guys haven’t been hitting it as great, but I need you to play defense.’ And you saw it right there, those are game changers.”
Sullivan’s decision to stick with the light-hitting second baseman McMurray and shortstop Baber paid off when the duo combined for 4-6-3 double plays to end both the fifth and sixth innings.
Maryville starter Eli Hames (W, 2-0) drilled HVA pinch-hitter Cornelius Schoonbee, flipping the lineup back to the top of the order in the process. On the first pitch of the ensuing at-bat, Hames got the speedy Caleb Neely to ground to McMurray at second base, ending the scoring threat.
A similar scenario played out in the sixth inning. Hames loaded the bases and, with one out, departed from the game after 5.1 innings of one-run ball. Right-hander Brady Orr entered in relief and fell behind 3-1 to Austin Bolding, yet induced the Rebels’ second double play in as many frames.
Orr came back out for the top of the seventh inning and worked around a lead-off walk, stranding the tying run at third when he caught Neely looking to end the game.
“We brought him in because of his little curveball, and he didn’t throw it for a strike the first inning he was in — he got out of it on that double play,” Sullivan said of Orr. “But he said, ‘I got it,’ and he’s just another really good athlete. He went out and got it done.
“He’s a junior who plays a lot of different roles for us. He hasn’t been starting, so he could’ve been sitting over here with his dauber down, but instead he’s been running bases, pinch-hitting some, playing defense and pitching for us. I’m really proud of him for coming out and being ready to go.”
The Rebels turned their first double play in the second inning, though in a less conventional fashion. HVA’s Henry Ferguson was thrown out at home plate trying to score on a Jaxon Jones single for the second out. Jones advanced to second base on the throw, but made a wide turn and was caught in no man’s land for the final out.
That first double play killed all HVA’s momentum and put Maryville back in the driver’s seat; the Hawks had already scored in the second, but instead, ran themselves out of the inning.
Cutting down HVA’s potential second run made Maryville’s two RBI hits matter — a third-inning Sam Young triple and a pinch-hit single for Cameron Gribble in the fourth.
Maryville has scored only two runs in its last two district games — it was shut out, 1-0, at Bearden Monday night — but Sullivan isn’t worried about the recent slump; the Rebels scored six or more runs in their first nine games to start the year.
That’s the nature of District 4-4A play, which makes their pitching and defense all the more important.
“We were hammering the ball before and we were playing good defense then too,” Sullivan said. “In district games, this is a man’s district. I’ve said it all along. In this district, you don’t just show up, throw your jockstrap out there and expect to win games. There’s not a team in this district that is an easy out.
“You’re not getting on the bus going anywhere in this district thinking, ‘You know what, we’re going to get some guys some playing time tonight or this, that and the other.’ You’re getting on the bus thinking, ‘This is going to be a freaking battle, and we have to have guys ready to do this, this and this.’ The last two games, at Bearden and here, have been battles. We came out on top tonight, I’m so proud of the guys.”
