Alcoa's Riley Long (54), Benjamin Lewis (74) and Lance Williams (79) set the point of attack as quarterback Zach Lunsford (11) hands off to Jordan Harris in the backfield. Alcoa advanced to the second week of the Class 3A playoff bracket with its opening-round win over Johnson County.
Alcoa senior running back Jordan Harris and senior offensive tackle Lance Williams were named Class 3A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalists Tuesday while Maryville senior running back Noah Vaughn was one of the three players to earn the distinction in Class 6A.
Harris amassed 1,437 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season. He rushed 79 times for 687 yards and 11 touchdowns while also hauling in 22 catches for 331 yards and four more scores. The other touchdowns came on defense and special teams.
Williams is the anchor for an offensive line that averaged 6.9 yards per carry and 14.5 yards per completion while tallying 41.3 points per game.
Vaughn logged 1,301 yards and 16 touchdowns on 158 carries before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Knoxville West on Oct. 21 in Maryville's penultimate regular season game.
The winners for each classification, as well as the top kicker in the state, will be announced on Dec. 7 inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Alcoa has had 12 Mr. Football winners in its history while Maryville has had 10 such winners.
This is the 38th year that the Mr. Football awards will be presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semifinalists will each receive a certificate.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
