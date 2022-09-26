For the record, Maryville ended atop the pack in the Blount County Volleyball Tournament at Heritage High School Monday evening, but the real winner was the entire local county volleyball community.
“It’s a good kind of camaraderie to see how our volleyball in the county is growing,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford told The Daily Times. “We’re all one big family. We all run into each other at club events. I’ve coached Heritage girls and Maryville girls and Alcoa girls, Jason (Keeble, Heritage coach) has coached some of mine. It’s nice to see we’re all one big family and it’s a nice fun event to come play against our friends.”
The four county public schools each played best-of-three matches against one another. Maryville (25-12) swept, starting with a win over Alcoa (25-11, 25-9), then taking William Blount (25-14, 25-16). The Lady Rebels completed the sweep with a tough battle against Heritage (25-14, 25-21).
Heritage (20-6) defeated William Blount, 25-15, 25-16, and Alcoa, 25-8, 25-13, before falling to the Lady Rebels.
William Blount (6-15) and Alcoa (12-17) finished the night with the most contested match. The Lady Governors opened with a 25-9 win but Alcoa fought back for a 25-21 win to set up the deciding set which was taken by William Blount 25-13.
Three standout players were fortunate enough to hit individual milestones in front of the local community.
Junior Amanda Mack recorded her 1,000 kill during the Lady Rebels match against William Blount. The 16-year old entered the night 16 kills short of the goal and recorded four spikes against Alcoa.
In the second match, after the Lady Governors denied the big kill with several digs after 999, Mack hit the 1,000th to put the Lady Rebels up 15-8, and for good measure recorded kills for the next three Maryville points.
The Bradley University commit ended the night with 34 kills and showcased her versatility by recording five service aces and 21 digs.
Mack’s achievement needs an asterisk, with credit given to setter Liv Gravatt. The two both moved to Maryville three years ago and Mack said they have played together since she was 10.
“I wouldn’t be able to do it without (Gravatt),” Mack said. “It’s super important. We have a great relationship.”
Mack would probably have many more kills if Maryville didn’t have so many capable attackers across its front line. Kiernan Stamey had 21 kills, Madyson Bethea 14 and Chenille McClellan, 12. Six different Lady Rebels were credited with five or more kills.
Two game stoppages came to honor Heritage players. In the opening match against William Blount, Melanie Morris recorded her 1,000th career dig. The senior recorded 18 digs to finish the three matches with 1013.
“I’ve been excited about reaching (1,000), so it’s a good feeling,” Morris said. “I’m glad it was on my home court, with all my family and friends around to support me.”
Morris said that taking digs requires a player to be accustomed to having bruises all over her body from skidding across the floor.
“I was always a tomboy, playing outside and doing all that kind of stuff,” Morris said. “I’m not scared of being on the floor and getting dirty.”
A third game stoppage recorded Haley Harnichar becoming the second Lady Mountaineer in program history to surpass 300 solo stuff blocks. The senior finished with six blocks in the three matches.
After the contests ended, the All-Tournament team was announced by Keeble. Alcoa senior Lilly Long, William Blount senior Emily Anthony, Heritage senior Aubrey Pierce, Heritage junior Kaelyn Bradley, Maryville junior Ashley Taylor and senior Gravatt were joined by Mack, who was named Most Valuable Player.
“It’s great to recognize the players in Blount County, and all the programs and what they do,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “ It’s good for these girls. A lot of them play together in off-season and club teams, so it’s good for them to see each other and play on the same court. They root for each other, encourage and push each other.”
Heritage and Alcoa both hold Senior Night tonight. The Lady Mountaineers host Seymour and Alcoa plays McMinn Central.
William Blount hosts Sevier County on Thursday and Maryville plays at Cleveland Central Friday with a 1:30 p.m. start.
