Athletic endeavors of Maryville High School students, even in sports not directly associated with the Rebels, led to three more college signings on Tuesday morning.
Two Maryville soccer players and a rower with the Oak Ridge Atomic Rowing club inked their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers next season during a morning celebration in the Maryville trophy room.
Maryville soccer coach Steve Feather introduced two key midfielders Arianna Whitehead and Alex Sonner.
Whitehead will be continuing her stellar play at Tusculum University next fall.
The daughter of Mayford and Jessica Whitehead, the 18-year old helped the Lady Rebels make a second consecutive run to the state tournament this past fall.
Whitehead talked about the strong tradition her senior class came into, with the Lady Rebels making the state tournament three of the prior four years.
“Our team had really big shoes to fill,” Whitehead said, “and I think we accomplished that pretty well. We started working really hard in preseason and all had a common goal to get to state. We did really well at taking our losses and learning from them, and that’s what got us so far.”
Tusculum appealed to Whitehead not only for its soccer team but for its academic programs. She hopes to finish undergraduate and graduate studies there in the field of business.
Clearly an active type, Whitehead played club soccer and ran track. She also works part-time after school at a local restaurant and said she loves hiking in her free time.
In his remarks about Sonner, Feather noted that Maryville College coach Pepe Fernandez will be looking for players to fill the shoes of graduating senior and son Chris Fernandez, a Maryville High grad who anchored the Scots' midfield.
“It’s a compliment that (Pepe Fernandez) is looking at him as a possible replacement for his own son,” Feather said. “(Sonner) has a quiet humility about him. He’s always learning and wanting to get better.”
Sonner grew up dabbling in other sports including swimming on the Green Meadow summer team, and shows his love of aquatics with a summer job with a Townsend tubing operation.
“Mostly, I’ve played soccer my whole life,” Sonner said.
The son of Andrew and Melissa Sonner, Sonner can put his college decision behind him and concentrate on his senior season which begins this week.
“Our goal is to win district and to go as far as we can,” Sonner said. “With the bunch of guys we have, I think we’re capable. We all have passion and want to play for each other.”
Franks, the son of Lee and Andrea Franks, signed with Stetson University in Florida after also considering Oregon State. Stetson won out with the best combination of scholarship support and academic programs.
“My brother rowed for a few years, and I was a pretty big kid so the coaches were always nagging me about joining the team,” Franks said. “So, in the eighth grade I thought I’d give it a try and I fell in love with it.”
Unlike the two soccer signees, Matthew Franks is in a sport with no defined season. He and his crewmates are shooting for top finishes in a regional competition in May to qualify for national events.
Matt Kaminski, new in his role as coach of the Atomic City club, introduced the 18-year old and thanked prior coaches and many teammates who had traveled to Maryville to join the large celebration.
“For the past five years, rowing has really taken most of my time, since it’s a year-round sport,” Franks said.
