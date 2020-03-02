Three Maryville College baseball and softball players were honored by the USA South Athletic Conference for their performances last week.
Senior outfielder Derek Hurt was named Baseball Player of the Week after a monster performance in a three-game series sweep of visiting Huntingdon.
Hurt hit .667 (10-for-15) with a .750 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage. He had six RBIs, three doubles, one triple, one walk and five stolen bases.
Senior Jordan Davis was named Pitcher of the Week thanks to his shutout against Huntingdon on Friday. The Heritage High School graduate allowed two hits and three walks and struck out eight in nine innings to lead the Scots' 8-0 victory.
Another Heritage graduate, Jazmine Geary, picked up the conference's Rookie of the Week award thanks to a highly productive performance in Sunday's doubleheader sweep of Methodist.
The freshman first baseman went 5-for-6 (.833) with a .875 on-base percentage and a 1.167 slugging percentage. She had two doubles, one walk, three RBIs and four runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.