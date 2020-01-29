KNOXVILLE — It took more than two months, but Tennessee seemed to finally come to grips with the fact it needed to get back to the inside-out style of offense that made it so successful in recent years.
The Vols played through their frontcourt in blowout victories over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss and utilized the strategy to nearly upset No. 3 Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
And then, inexplicably, UT’s backcourt reverted to the jump-shot-happy offense synonymous with its worst performances of the season in a 63-58 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday that crippled its chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.
“I can’t explain it now. I really can’t,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “That’s all we’ve talked about for the last couple of games. That’s what they (opponents) hope. They hope you shoot it and you shoot it often. I really can’t explain it, because as much as we’ve talked about it, we felt like our guys understood that.”
Tennessee (12-8, 4-3 SEC) shot a combined 111 3-pointers (22.2 per game) in its losses to Memphis, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, LSU and Georgia, all of which came in an eight-game stretch.
It attempted 40 shots from distance (13.3 per game) versus Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Kansas, but it became woefully obvious that UT abandoned its recipe for success in the opening minutes against Texas A&M.
Seven of the first 11 shots the Vols attempted came from behind the arc. They launched 22 triples and made six, marking the 12th time this season the team has shot less than 30% from behind the 3-point line.
“You can tell when you’re settling a lot and you need to drive the ball or get it into the post,” senior guard Jordan Bowden said. “We just have to continue to execute.”
And yet, Tennessee continues to jack up 3s despite all the signs telling it to stop.
The Vols average 18.2 3-points attempts in their wins and 21.3 3-point attempts in losses, and UT is shooting 40% (257-for-642) in games it attempts 18 or more 3-pointers as opposed to 47.8% (206-for-431) when it shoots less than 18.
Redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson and junior forward Yves Pons have been Tennessee’s best players but don’t touch the ball as much as they should. The frontcourt duo combined for 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting against Texas A&M while guards Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Jordan Bowden and Jalen Johnson combined to shoot 10-for-28.
Fulkerson averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds against Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Kansas games with double-doubles against the Rebels (18 points, 10 rebounds) and the Jayhawks (15 points, 12 rebounds).
Pons posted a career-high 24 points and snagged seven rebounds against Kansas.
“It just all comes through our offense,” Fulkerson said. “We have a lot of plays that are meant to go inside, and we just have to execute our offense.”
Tennessee did the exact opposite of that Tuesday, a performance that was potentially foreshadowed three days prior in an arena 774 miles away.
“We have a young team,” Pons said Saturday. “It has taken a while to learn, but we are just building right now. We are getting better at it and finding more consistency every day to just get better.”
It has taken too long for the Vols to come to the realization that the 3-point line is detrimental to their success, and now the fate of their season depends on them figuring it out as soon as possible.
