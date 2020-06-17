Noah Durman was faced with a difficult decision a few weeks into his senior football season.
The William Blount wide receiver/cornerback had been playing with nagging pain in his shoulder for years. He battled through it until, in one of the Governors’ first games of 2019, it popped out entirely.
Durman later found out he had torn his labrum and rotator cuff, and he would need surgery. The question then became about when to schedule it.
“I could have quit, I had every reason to quit, but I chose not to because I just wanted to help my team,” Durman said. “It was my last year, and I just wanted to go out with a bang.”
Durman chose to delay his surgery until after the season and continue playing — a decision that helped William Blount advance to the playoffs on its own merit for the first time in 12 years. As it turned out, though, it wouldn’t be Durman’s last year playing football. On Monday, he and two of his teammates — Seth Cooper and Ben Kenny — signed National Letters of Intent to continue their football careers at the next level.
Durman, who contributed over 400 receiving yards in 2019, signed with Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, and Cooper and Kenny signed with Carson-Newman.
“I’ve really enjoyed the game ever since I was a little kid, and now I’m going to get to play in college,” Durman said. “It’s really a dream come true.”
A running back and linebacker, Cooper said Durman actually got him into football when he was in eighth grade by encouraging him to attend a practice. Until that point, Cooper’s sports life had revolved around baseball.
“I didn’t know anything about football,” Cooper said. “I liked the physicality. I fell in love with the game, and I started learning more each day. It just took off from there.”
Cooper said he realized he may be able to find some success in the sport when, in eighth grade, he racked up 250 rushing yards against Heritage and scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes of the game.
Cooper went on to become a versatile weapon on William Blount coach Philip Shadowens’ squad. He finished the season with more than 50 tackles and almost 400 rushing yards, and he proved to be a clutch option in third-and-short situations.
“Seth has worked really hard in the weight room," Shadowens said. "He’s a big, strong, physical kid, and he played that way his senior year. He played a more physical football game than he ever had, and that was the big difference for us.”
Joining Cooper at Carson-Newman is Kenny — a 6-foot-3 left tackle with a long wing span and a quick first step.
Kenny has long been bigger than other kids, and he was reluctant to use that size to his advantage when he first got into football. Hitting smaller kids just didn’t seem fair.
“I didn’t really like doing it because I was obviously the biggest person on the field at the time,” Kenny said. “I grew out of it because my brothers said, ‘If you don’t hit, you’re going to get hit.’”
When he got to high school, Kenny decided to give up the hitting all together and not play football. He played the drums instead, but he couldn’t stay away from the sport for long.
After the Governors’ season his freshman year, Kenny approached Shadowens about joining the team.
“I didn’t know if he could play, but he’s a big kid, so that’s a good start,” Shadowens said. “We saw that, if he was able to build strength, he would be able to contribute and, sure enough, he was.”
Kenny was starting by the middle of his sophomore season. By his senior year, Shadowens said Kenny had developed into one of the top five or six linemen in the league.
“He was someone we could trust — very dependable — and he really did some special things for us,” Shadowens said. “He wasn’t sure he wanted to play high school football and now, to go to Carson-Newman and extend that career, it’s great. I’m really proud of him.”
