Terrence Dorsey kicked it off. After Johnson County took an opening five-point lead in Saturday’s Region 1-2A tournament quarterfinals, Alcoa’s dynamic playmaker put up five straight points of his own to tie the game.
That streak was just the start for the Tornadoes. Whether it was Dorsey, Joseph Carter or Jahvin Carter, Alcoa got scoring busts from some of its best players at exactly the right moments as it knocked off Johnson County, 66-61, to advance to the region semifinals.
Those offensive bursts were needed, as the Longhorns (12-17) took advantage of the lapses that followed to keep it close.
“On the offensive end, I thought there were stretches where we would string together a couple of shots in a row, specifically from 3,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “The disheartening thing is we didn’t follow it with the stops on the other end.
“I feel like we’d have the run where we could kind of break it open and get it to double-digits, but instead of kind of throwing that knockout punch and finishing it with defensive-contained possession and rebounding, they would always answer, and it ended up kind of being that game where you could never kind of pull away until the end.”
Perhaps the most impactful player was Joseph Carter. The freshman rallied Alcoa (15-17) out of the halftime break. He drained three of his four 3-pointers in the third quarter to keep the Tornadoes ahead while facing an unorthodox defensive scheme.
“I thought Joseph Carter was the difference in the game,” Collins said. “He was phenomenal. (Johnson County) ran an untraditional scheme, a Power-I where they basically guarded three of us man and chose not to guard two of us. To go Joseph’s way in the second half, we tried to just throw more shooting out there, and he, the first time he touched it, stepped up to that line with confidence and hit it.
“I thought it was big for our guys to trust him in that moment, and it’s even bigger for him to deliver as a freshman in that moment because if you don’t stick some of those, maybe the night doesn’t go our way.”
Alcoa led 17-12 to start the second quarter, and though Johnson County trimmed the deficit, made use of tough inside play from Jordan Harris and Eli Owens to stay ahead, 28-26, by halftime.
Joseph Carter’s 3-point barrage paced an impressive third quarter for Alcoa, though the Tornadoes still led, 46-44.
“Sometimes you never know when it’s going to be you. You just have to be ready for that moment,” Collins said. “Joseph was ready for the moment tonight through his preparation and through who he is character-wise. That’s a positive.”
Jahvin Carter stepped up in the fourth, scoring 11 points for the Tornadoes’ final scoring streak. He finished with 18 points, second to Dorsey (22). Joseph Carter had 14.
Alcoa will play Chuckey-Doak in the Region 1-2A semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at G-P.
“Sometimes the first one is the hardest one to get by,” Collins said. “We’ve got young kids. They’re sitting around waiting all day, there’s nerves to it. You’re going in as a favorite. All that can kind of add up and lead to maybe lackluster play or maybe you not putting your best foot forward, maybe there was something there to that tonight, but it doesn’t matter (it it’s) ugly or pretty or big margin or small margin, it’s just about surviving and advancing and living to see the next day.
“That’s what we were able to do tonight. Now our eyes look up. It’s find a way to just be better and try to play for a regional championship.”
