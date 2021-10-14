Tickets are now on sale for the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Airport Hilton.
The cost is $35.00 per person, which includes dinner. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Blount County Parks & Recreation at 865-983-9244 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday until the Oct. 20 deadline.
This year’s inductees include Anita Sue Myers-Barker, Frank Bradley, David Clinton, Jimmy McMahan, Rebecca Myers-Morris, Amy Delashmit-Neubauer, Carl Stewart, Ed Stinnett and Travis Stinnett. Also being honored are the 1950-52 Porter High School football teams, the 1969 Porter High School girls basketball team and the 2002 Maryville High School football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.