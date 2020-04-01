The 16th annual Tim Bledsoe Memorial golf tournament has been postponed due to health concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The event originally was scheduled for May 9. A new date has not been set.
Hosted by Alcoa High School's athletics department, the tournament was scheduled to be held at Egwani Farms Golf Course. It honors longtime school supporter Tim Bledsoe and benefits all students at Alcoa.
Player registration costs $100 and includes greens fees, a cart and lunch. Prizes for the winning teams and door prizes will be awarded.
Sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Joel Kirk at jokirk@alcoaschools.net or Josh Stephens at jstephens@alcoaschools.net.
