The longest tenure in Heritage football history has come to an end.
Tim Hammontree informed his team Wednesday that he is stepping down from the program after 10 seasons. He will stay on as the strength and conditioning coach for all Heritage athletic programs.
"After 10 years, I feel like it's time for somebody to step in," Hammontree told The Daily Times. "Since I'm staying on as strength coach for about 160-something athletes, I'm there every day. I see what's going on every day, and I felt like, at this time, I need to step away and give these kids a chance with someone new who may be able to inject some more energy into this thing, and maybe things will change for them because that's what I hope for them."
Hammontree, who led Maryville from 1993-98, was hired by Heritage on Nov. 14, 2011 to return to the sidelines in Blount County. He posted a 17-85 record, including a 9-51 mark in region play.
"He has given us stability, he's taught our kids work ethic and discipline, and Tim himself, there aren't too many people who are going to outwork him," Heritage athletic director Robbie Bennett said. "He is somebody that I looked up to, and I learned a lot by watching him and what he's done. To stay this long, I couldn't appreciate that more."
Heritage will begin its search for its next coach immediately.
"We're just looking for somebody who can come in and get involved with the youth programs and maintain the discipline and standard of hard work that Tim established," Bennett said. "We're going to try to find somebody who is a good fit for our program."
Hammontree ended a 16-year postseason drought when he led the Mountaineers to the Class 5A playoffs in 2015. Heritage reached the postseason again in 2016 after a 5-5 regular season — the most wins for the program since 2000. It was the first time since 1986-87 that Heritage made back-to-back playoff appearances.
The Mountaineers lost to Morristown West in the first round of each playoff berth.
"I think the thing that is most important is the number of players who come back and talk about how they finally understand what it is going to take to be a really good husband and a really good father someday," Hammontree said. "We spent most of our time trying to educate young men into what responsible men look like. Winning games is important, and it is important to kids that participate in sports, but they will only remember winning those games when they are successful in other things.
"My idea in the beginning was if I came to Heritage and continually put coaching staffs together with really good men, I would be able to help these kids on a day-to-day basis because, as we know, our culture today separates people because we have these devices in our hands all the time.
"When we get the opportunity to talk personal to a young man, especially at our school where we're looking for them to perform at a high level in the classroom, in the weight room and on the field or court, sometimes it's overwhelming because they don't have a model. We tried to be a model the best we possibly could, and I think it's time somebody else gives it a try."
Hammontree went 56-17 in his six years leading Maryville, including an unbeaten 15-0 season in 1998 to win the fourth TSSAA state championship in program history.
Hammontree left Maryville to coach in Georgia before returning to East Tennessee to coach Rhea County from 2004-05. The Golden Eagles went 11-11 during that span, reaching the Class 4A playoffs in each season.
Hammontree holds an 84-113 record in the state of Tennessee, but his time at Heritage will be remembered more for what he did off the field to overcome a strapped program affected by light numbers in both player participation and assistant coaches.
Aside from being the stretch and conditioning coach, he mowed and tended to the practice field and playing surface and fixed equipment — a work ethic derived from his parents and two years as a graduate assistant under Carson-Newman legend Dal Shealy.
"If I knew every day that I had a job to do, that felt great because I knew I belonged to a group of people who were always trying to succeed," Hammontree said. "In the process of doing all the work, what I wanted to show players and people who I worked for was that I will outwork anybody who goes out there. Now, do I work smart every time? Absolutely not. It's not meant to be me saying I'm a better coach than anybody.
"I never wore my state championship ring or thought about the fact that I coached in the Georgia Dome for semifinal games because at the beginning of every single day, if you're not productive, we're really in trouble. I tried to set that standard for my grandkids because they watch me."
