Tim Smith walked into a local store recently and wasn’t pleased with what he saw.
“When I went in there, they had everything else in the world there, but they didn’t have anything of Clayton-Bradley,” Smith told The Daily Times.
As Clayton-Bradley Academy’s new assistant athletic director and high school girls basketball coach, seeing the school’s brand grow, maybe even to the point of having merchandise in stores, is just one of Smith’s hopes.
“So that’s one of my goals,” Smith said. “Name-recognition. That will be the key so that when we go in the store, we can find Clayton-Bradley stuff there.”
Smith joins an already growing Clayton-Bradley athletic department. The school is set to start competing in the TSSAA during the 2023-24 school year, and the list of responsibilities keeps getting bigger for athletic director Grant Redmond.
That’s why Redmond initiated a search for an assistant athletic director. He spoke with multiple people about the role, but the road ultimately led to Smith, whom Redmond had known for years, since they both coached at Lenoir City.
Redmond knew how important it would be to get the hire right, but he also knew how much faith he had in Smith, whose record spoke for itself.
“Man, I really, really trust him,” Redmond said. “It is a big deal for me to hire somebody who is going to be my assistant that you can trust that person to help you run things and help you build this program and this school’s athletic department.
“(Smith has) a ton of experience in leading people. Tim’s been doing it for 30 years, coaching girls basketball and teaching also at a high level.”
That experience in coaching girls basketball helped make Smith the top candidate for both jobs. He started his career coaching middle school basketball, a level at which he won a state championship, before moving to Cumberland County High School.
He then helmed a new program at Stone Memorial, where he had more successful runs, before eventually coaching at Lenoir City, the place he and Redmond first connected. His most recent job was at Grace Christian Academy, and his team even faced off with Clayton-Bradley last season.
Redmond is excited about Smith’s potential to be a strong representative for Clayton-Bradley, both throughout the school and the surrounding area. He’s also enthused about the level of detail and sophistication Smith brings to both jobs.
“He really cares about the kids,” Redmond said. “He’s got things that he wants to do, but the way that he approaches leading a team is something I’m excited about. He’s very, very proactive and also very particular about how things are done. … He’s very detailed.”
The appeal of a relatively new program and high-class facilities, along with the people involved, attracted Smith to Clayton-Bradley. He hopes to not only see Clayton-Bradley merchandise in stores soon, but also to create consistency across the board and work with the school’s coaches and teams as they transition to TSSAA play.
His own, vast experience should help with that. He knows what it will take.
“It’s a different level when you’ve got to play the CAK’s (Christian Academy of Knoxville) and TKA’s (The King’s Academy) with this division they’re going to be in now, basketball and every sport has got to pick up its practice routine or how it sees sports to be successful,” Smith said.
“Success won’t be necessarily (measured) by wins, but it will be learning how to compete and learning how to practice and all those things that are required at the TSSAA level.”
