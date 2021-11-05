Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
A year ago, Noah Vaughn provided the spark that lifted Maryville past Dobyns-Bennett in the Class 6A quarterfinals with a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Dobyns-Bennett must have repressed that memory. Following a game-tying 24-yard touchdown from Jack Carson to Jonavan Grimes with 28 seconds remaining in the first half, the Indians once again kicked to the junior running back and he raced 85 yards down the sideline to set the Rebels up on the 10-yard line.
Maryville senior quarterback Carson Jones found senior wide receiver DJ Burks in the end zone on the next play to start a run of 27 unanswered points en route to a 41-14 first-round victory Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“I don’t really know why (teams keep kicking to me),” Vaughn told The Daily Times. “They obviously scored right before the half, and people were probably think that we were going to go into the half tied, but we knew we weren’t going to let that happen.
“They kicked it right to me, and I was like, ‘That’s a mistake,’ and took it down the sideline. DJ topped it off with a contested catch in the end zone. That was a real momentum changer for us.”
Those 16 seconds were a figurative flip of a switch.
Maryville (11-0) allowed 124 yards and two touchdowns through the air in the first half. It also committed five penalties for 40 yards — two of which negated touchdowns — to slow itself down, but those problems did not persist after intermission.
The Rebels orchestrated an eight-play, 81-yard scoring drive that concluded with a 30-yard strike from Jones to Burks to open the second half. Maryville forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Dobyns-Bennett possession, and then Vaughn raced for a 37-yard score that extended the lead to 34-14 with 7:36 left in the third quarter.
“They converted on third down and were able to shorten the game (in the first half),” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “We only had the ball three times in the first half, and there was no flow.
“In the second half, we were able to get three-and-outs and got some first downs on offense. We have to do a better job in the discipline department, and that’s on me, but I think the flow was better in the second half and that’s why we were able to separate ourselves.”
The Rebels limited the Indians (7-4) to 48 yards in the second half. D-B crossed midfield once but Maryville senior linebacker ended that drive abruptly by picking off Carson.
Jones capitalized off the turnover and made amends for his first interception of the season on the Rebels’ previous offensive series with a 25-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring.
The stifling defensive performance over the final two periods came after giving up a combined 589 yards in the previous six quarters against Dobyns-Bennett.
“Going back to last year, we didn’t play too good, and that really motivated us,” Burks said. “The message at halftime was to do our thing, take care of what your job is and not worry about anything else and it should take care of itself.”
It was the first time since defeating rival Alcoa in the 93rd Battle of Pistol Creek on Sept. 8 that Maryville’s starters played in the fourth quarter.
The Rebels will take the experience as they attempt to advance through the bracket to win the program’s 18th TSSAA state championship. A momentum-changing kick return may just be the spark for that run.
“I’m kind of excited that we got a game like that under our belts because it’s the playoffs and we’re going to have to learn how to compete like that,” Vaughn said. “Nothing is fun about having a running clock for the first three rounds of the playoffs and then playing Oakland and not having challenges.
“I’m glad we got to show that we can be a second-half team, too.”
