Maryville College head coach Raul Placeres knew whose hands he wanted the ball to be in when he was drawing up a play during a timeout with just over a minute left against Piedmont College on Saturday.
The Scots were holding on to a thin four-point lead and had failed to create enough separation to put the Lions away in the second half. Needing one final momentum swing to help MC win its 12th-straight game, Placeres called on junior guard Myles Rasnick, who at that point had had a relatively quite day statistically.
Rasnick dribbled to the top of the key, drove into the paint and weaved his way around Piedmont forward Jordan Foote for the layup to put the Scots up six before putting the game away for good in a 71-67 finish at Cooper Athletics Center that kept MC perfect in USA South Athletic Conference play.
Placeres turned to Rasnick in that moment because of the belief he has in him, and he has that belief because Rasnick has earned it for what he does behind the scenes.
“It was timely buckets and timely plays that did it for us today,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Myles, out of that timeout, we ran a play and he executed that play. He was 3-of-12 (shooting) and this was probably his second-worst game of the year from a statistical standpoint, but like I tell the guys all the time, I have faith in the guys that put in the work every single day. He puts in the work every single day.”
Rasnick finished with 11 points, most of which came at the free throw line and over three points below his season average of 15.3, but he is no stranger to having his number called on to put a game away.
In a game against Hampden-Sydney on Dec. 19, Rasnick connected on a game-winning 15-foot baseline jumper with 3.9 seconds left. Against Piedmont (7-10, 2-3 USA South), his experience and leadership was all the Scots needed in the closing minutes and Rasnick knew it, too.
“It’s super important (to have experience at a time like that),” Rasnick said. “In times like this where it’s a close game and you need guys out there leading and doing their thing and being confident in themselves to make big shots or big plays because you can’t win unless someone is holding themselves accountable and leading by example.”
MC (16-1, 6-0) hasn’t needed late-game heroics much in the last month. The Scots have largely dominated opponents during their 12-game winning streak, but for nearly 39 minutes, the rival Lions were an exception.
Offensive production from guards Chase Ridenour, Daryl Rice and forward Nicholas Clifton helped MC build up a big lead midway through the first half.
Ridenour accounted for a pair of 3-pointers and Clifton ignited the home crowd on two steals that turned into transition dunks as part of a run that put the Scots up 28-13 with nine minutes, 40 seconds to go in the half.
Piedmont rallied to score seven-straight points to pull within eight and 3-pointers from Noah Reardon and Joe Reardon as well as points in the paint from Foote and Evan Easton highlighted a 17-8 run to end the first half with Piedmont trailing just 36-30.
The Lions’ hot shooting didn’t let up in the second half, either. It allowed them to hang around and stay within single digits and might have proved costly for MC had it not been for its own timely shots to stay ahead.
Ridenour made his third 3-pointer with over six minutes to go and forward Kordell Kah added another at the four minute, 18 second mark. Jekobe Coleman’s clutch 3-pointer with three minutes, 43 seconds on the clock quelled a Piedmont 7-3 run and pushed the Scots’ lead to nine.
On an afternoon in which MC was out-shot from 3-point range, 52.9% to 30.4% and from the field, 44.8% to 40.4%, those types of scores were paramount for the Scots.
“We hit some big shots, some guys made some key plays down the stretch,” Placeres said. “We just never put them away and (Piedmont) shot exceptionally well. You look at the numbers and the opposing team shot 45% from the field and 53% from the three and then you look at the other team, you would typically ask, ‘Who won?’ Well, nine times out of 10, the other stats win. But it was timely plays that did it for us today.”
MC has just six games left in the regular season, all of which will take place over a three-week period beginning next Saturday at Huntingdon College. With the postseason approaching in less than a month, holding off an upset-minded Piedmont team may have served as a preview for the type of matchups the Scots could see down the road.
“I think it was important to have a close game,” Rasnick said. “Come NCAA Tournament time and conference tournament time, we’ll have some experience in close situations and knowing what to do with high pressure situations, so it was good to learn from that.”
