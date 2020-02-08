Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association
State Championship
Friday and Saturday at UT's Allan Jones Acquatics Center
Team scores: 1 — Baylor 543, 2 — Maryville 289, 3 — Ensworth 259, 4 — McCallie 248
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1 — Harpeth Hall 1:40.02, 3 — Maryville (Amy Van Son, Kelly Wetteland, Gracie Bellah, Julia Burroughs) 1:46.36
200 freestyle: 1 — Alex Walsh (HH) 1:45.19, 13 — Van Son (M) 1:54.7, 14 — Anne Lauren Bellah (M) 1:54.95
200 individual medley: 1 — Alex Massey (HH) 2:00.62, 12 — Wetteland (M) 2:10.59
50 freestyle: 1 — Gretchen Walsh (HH) 21.59, 4 — Burroughs (M) 23.15
500 freestyle: 1 — Kalli Chelsvig (Ensworth) 4:49.98, 2 — Burroughs (M) 4:50.29, 6 — Olivia Leonard (M) 5:04.67
200 freestyle relay: 1 — Baylor 1:34.37, 3 — Maryville (G. Bellah, L. Bellah, Kidd-Benthall, Van Son) 1:38.24
Diving: 1 — Alexandra Andueza (Blackman) 419.75, 8 — Kristen Schultze (M) 276.45
100 backstroke: 1 — Alex Walsh (HH) 51.35, 9 — Van Son (M) 57.51, 12 — A. Bellah (M) 58.32
100 breaststroke: 1 — Ella Platek (John Paul) 1:03.99, 5 — Wetteland (M) 1:05.91, 15 — Erin Mays (M) 1:07.85
400 freestyle relay: 1 — Harpeth Hall 3:20.81, 2 — Maryville (Wetteland, A. Bellah, Leonard, Burroughs) 3:30.24
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1 — McCallie 1:32.99, 7 — Maryville (Caden Fritz, Sam Tate, Caleb Fikes, Ronald Whitehouse) 1:37.66
50 freestyle: 1 — Joseph Jordan (Oakland) 20.41, 11 — Fikes (Maryville) 21.95
Diving: 1 — Dillon Richardson (U4) 504.00, 11 — Benjamin Butler (Maryville) 309.90, 12 — Abram Morton (M) 288.20
200 freestyle relay: 1 — McCallie 1:24.31, 7 — Maryville (Ryan McCrory, Fikes, Wes Tate, Sam Tate) 1:29.35
100 backstroke: 1 — Sam Powe (McCallie) 49.86, 5 — Fritz (Maryville) 51.41
400 freestyle relay: 1 — McCallie 3:05.87, 10 — Maryville (Whitehouse, McCrory, W. Tate, Fritz) 3:16.43
