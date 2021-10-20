Webb-Bell Buckle may be winless and losing by more than an average of five touchdowns, but with as much as there is on the line, The King’s Academy is treating their matchup like a playoff game despite being a heavy favorite.
A loss to Middle Tennessee Christian forced the Lions into a situation where they needed to close the regular season with three straight victories and have Friendship Christian knock off MTCS in the final week of the campaign to win the program’s first Division II-A East Region championship.
The King’s Academy picked up the first of those three wins two weeks ago against Lakeway Christian and can set up a deciding Week 11 with a win over Webb-Bell Buckle at 8 p.m. Friday.
“I told the guys today that we checked the first of three boxes (when we beat Lakeway Christian two weeks ago,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “We have to hope for some help, but there is no need in getting the help if we don’t do our part. The next step is winning on Friday night because we can’t check off the third box until we check the second box off.”
The King’s Academy (5-3, 2-1 Division II-A) has spent the time since that pivotal loss to MTCS attempting to fix some of the flaws that were exposed in that defeat.
Defensively, the Cougars stacked the box and limited the run-based Lions to 84 yards on 29 carries. When MTCS possessed the football, it forced TKA defenders into space and the Lions were unable to make the one-on-one tackles that could have prevented the big plays they allowed.
TKA bounced back to rush for 299 yards against Lakeway Christian while limiting it to 282 total yards.
“At the end of the day, it’s really complex, but it comes down to a lot of blocking and tackling every Friday night,” Sellers said. “We needed to get better in those two aspects, and I think they showed that.”
Webb-Bell Buckle (0-7, 0-2) gives TKA one final opportunity to perfect those adjustments before it faces Notre Dame in a non-region game that could provide the edge in a three-way tie with MTCS and Friendship Christian atop the region standings should it come to that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.