SEYMOUR — Winning has become routine for The King’s Academy’s baseball team.
Before the Lions swept a two-game series with Harriman via a 7-2 victory on Friday, notching their 18th victory of the season and extending their current winning streak to 10 games, they entered into a state of mind that has yielded monumental results.
“We’re just believing,” TKA coach Matt Storm told The Daily Times. “Winning is a habit just like losing is a habit, and right now we’re in the habit.”
TKA (18-5) isn’t just winning with strong hitting and shutout pitching, either. To beat Harriman (7-9-1) both Thursday and Friday, the Lions took advantage of hit-by-pitches, as TKA batters were beamed 10 times across the series.
After Zeke Connatser, Ethan Ridderstap, Zac Wallace and Jack Hamilton were all pegged by Harriman pitchers in Thursday’s 10-3 win, on Friday, Ridderstap was hit a whopping three times, Ryder Storm was beamed twice and Connatser was struck again.
One instance of Ryder Storm being hit helped the Lions get their first run of the game, as it put runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the third inning. Ridderstap then batted in Riley Webber on a sacrifice grounder, kicking off a three-run side that also included RBIs from Nazhir Bergen and Hamilton.
“It’s the same thing every day,” Storm said. “It’s no matter what happens, we keep playing the game. A big word I use for these guys daily is ‘adversity.’ How do you respond to that adversity? You saw that today, how they respond to adversity.”
After the Lions loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth, Wallace drew a walk to score Webber, Connatser brought in Aiden Stephenson on a fielder’s choice, Ridderstap scored on an error and Hamilton stole home to extend TKA’s lead to 7-0.
During the top of the seventh, their final chance at bat, the Blue Devils scored two runs on an error, but it was a moot point once Ridderstap struck out Harriman’s Cooper Qualls on the mound.
After starting pitcher Storm threw five shutout innings, Ridderstap shut the door across the final two innings.
“(Ridderstap) is a great leader,” Storm said. “So is (Amir) Bergen also, he’s a great leader, he’s the other senior. I think (Ridderstap) is hitting about .450. He’s also got five home runs. I don’t know, he’s just phenomenal. Not to mention he was touching 92 (miles-per-hour pitching) there. You can’t do much better than that, so he’s just all-around good.”
For Ridderstap, though, the three times he was hit by a pitch Friday once again proved he’s not the only weapon TKA possesses.
“(Getting hit by pitches) is saying that the team can hit without me,” Ridderstap said. “Even if I don’t hit, they can hit. (We’re) a young team and you don’t expect a young team to hit that well, so they can come back. That means a lot that I can have a bad day and they’ll still have my back.”
As impressive as TKA’s double-digit winning streak is, the fact that it’s accumulated those victories with a young lineup including four freshmen and an eighth grader speaks volumes.
“Everybody’s playing as a team,” Storm said. “They’re playing for each other. The biggest thing is they’re having fun, they’re really having fun. It’s just a different culture, different atmosphere.”
TKA will play at Christian Academy of Knoxville at 5:30 p.m. Monday, looking to further extend its winning streak while battling a Division II-A District 1 foe. Another win wouldn’t just keep that streak going, either; it would mean the Lions are sticking to the habit that’s fueled them this far.
“We compete against each other, but we’re still like family, and we’re bonding together all the time,” Ridderstap said. “Even on days we goof off, coach sets us straight and we just come back together.”
