The King's Academy baseball team scored early and often en route to a 13-3 victory over Lakeway Christian on Tuesday at The King's Academy.
The Lions (7-2, 2-2 Division II-A District 1) scored three runs in the first and second innings, two in the third and four in the fourth.
Senior Chase Anderson paced the offense with a three hits and five RBIs. Senior Ridley Eddington, junior Ethan Ridderstap and sophomore Zeke Connatser also added multi-hit performances.
Senior Nathan Hoffman allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out five in a complete game effort.
The King's Academy will host Knoxville Catholic at 5:30 p.m. today.
