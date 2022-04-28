SEYMOUR — The Kings Academy baseball team was eager to get back into the win column against Maryville Christian after being shut out by their last two opponents by a combined score of 26-0.
The Lions had a slow start in the beginning but quickly found their groove in the second, scoring seven runs off four hits. The early offensive surge helped give TKA’s pitchers the edge as Maryville Christian struggled at the plate.
The hot bats in conjunction with stellar defense by the Lions resulted in a 13-3 run-rule victory in six innings over the Eagles.
“They just needed to get that feeling back again,” The Kings Academy coach Matt Storm told the Daily Times. “After winning 10 in a row, the two losses didn’t hurt them, it just brought them them back down to Earth. We’re going to face those kinds of opponents once we get to the playoffs. I think it was great for us go through that.”
“We’re an extremely young team. We’re starting four freshmen and eighth graders and doing all this. So just imagine two years from now and these guys are sophomores, juniors. This team, it’s going to be special. Our pitching stays consistent. So, as long as our defense come back up, our pitching we’ll be fine.”
The Lions (18-7) had little success their first time up. TKA’s Riley Webber connected with a base hit but was tagged out at second. Maryville Christian followed the next two batters up by forcing a pop out and a grounder to retire the side.
TKA capitalized on field errors made by the Eagles such as wild throws and misjudge pop flies in the second. The Lions held the lead and never looked back, scoring two more in the fifth and four in the sixth to run-rule their opponent.
Leading the offensive effort for the Lions was Zeke Connaster who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Designated hitter Aidan Murphy was close behind going 2-for-4 with an RBI of his own. In total, eight different Lions combined for 12 hits.
TKA showcased several arms against Maryville Christian with three pitchers seeing action. Starting on the mound for the Lions was Ethan Ridderstap, who tossed two innings with three strikeouts. Caleb Wallace and Parker Ferree both pitch in relief and had one and two punchouts, respectively.
For Maryville Christian, a poor outing at the plate and lackluster defense was the difference maker. Starting pitcher, Tyler Davis, was pulled after two innings after giving up seven runs on five hits. Relief pitcher Ryan Reynolds similarly struggled on the mound, giving up six runs on seven hits.
The Eagles only runs came in the top of the fourth. After the first two batters popped out to start the inning, a timely single, infield error and a double pushed three runs across. While a small rally, it was never enough to overcome TKA’s established lead.
“Our energy was low, our effort wasn’t very good, and we just didn’t execute,” Maryville Christian coach Andrew Sylvester said. “We started slow and we played slow the entire game, I’ve preached that we’ve got to come out strong and come out hot and we just didn’t do that today.”
