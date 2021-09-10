SEYMOUR — With COVID cancellations and two away games, The King’s Academy waited until cooler autumn temperatures set in for its first on-field victory, but made the wait worthwhile Friday with some explosive plays and a nail-biting finish.
The King’s Academy’s two-touchdown lead dissipated following its lone turnover and a missed open-field tackle that put Grace Christian Academy a 2-point conversion away from a tie. The Lion defense rose up and responded with a key stop to preserve the 22-20 win over Grace at Huskey Field.
“We finally got a payday,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “This shows our guys that the hard work pays off. I hope the momentum carries into next week when we enter region play.”
The King’s Academy (2-2) scored a safety on the first play from scrimmage for the Rams, and never gave up that lead. The workhorse running of Nakelin McAfee (30 carries for 180 yards) and an opportunistic defense created four turnovers that kept the Rams from ever challenging until the late fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell three yards short.
McAfee capped the first TKA scoring drive late in the first quarter with a one-yard shove. The nine-play drive featured one incomplete pass along with eight McAfee runs. His longest carry was a 27-yard outside run with a sharp cutback and quick burst upfield.
“My offensive line gives me four, five or six yards, then we can bust one for 30,” McAfee said. “I can’t do it without them.”
Grace Christian (1-2) quarterback Jake Boudreaux had a rough start. His first pass, a short screen into the left flat, was bobbled and picked up by Zeke Connatser for a safety.
His next effort was picked off by Peyton Brooks, after which McAfee hit his first score. After two short runs on the next Grace possession, Connatser captured the next pass.
At the end of the first quarter, TKA had run off 17 plays against five by the Rams. Grace turned to the run game and finally found success with an 11-play, 66-yard drive covering five minutes. Riley King cashed in with a 2-yard run.
The Lions replied quickly. Quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith combined with Marshaun Bowers for a 31-yard pass play and McAfee then bolted inside for a 31-yard score, finishing halftime with a 16-7 Lion lead.
The second half started as the first had, with another interception by Connatser. His big reward came on the next play as Williams-Smith hit the junior in stride on a quick slant, taken 51 yards for six more.
The extra-point play was botched but the 22-7 lead seemed strong with the Lions defense making key play after key play to wrangle the Rams.
Another long Grace drive ended with one bad center snap costing ten yards and another ruining a long field-goal attempt. With Grace keying solely on McAfee, the Lions offense lost effectiveness, but another fumble kept TKA’s offense on the field.
Connatser made a brilliant breakup of a fourth-down pass to end another Ram drive, but the Lions suffered their first turnover. Again on the next play Bowers out-jumped a Rams receiver in the end zone for another key interception.
“We’ve got some ball hawks in that secondary,” Sellers said. “(Grace) kept on testing us, but we showed them who that group is and what they’re about.”
The defensive takeaways seemed to put the game in hand but with a struggling offense, TKA was pinned deep and the Rams blocked a punt to cut the lead to 22-14 after the extra point.
Another Connatser pilfer was erased by an interference call. Grace took advantage of the new life. Boudreaux hit Kadell Robinson for a short gain. Robinson was stood up by a strong hit, but the defender failed to wrap up and the receiver was suddenly alone to race for a 45-yard score.
On the two-point conversion to tie the game, Boudreaux was smothered by the active front four of the Lions.
The King’s Academy travels to Lebanon on Sept. 17 to open Division II-A East play against Friendship Christian Academy.
