KNOXVILLE — The King’s Academy came out of the locker room starting both halves with strong punches to stagger Christian Academy of Knoxville, but couldn’t sustain the effort. The Lions entered the second quarter with a one-point lead but limped to the locker room trailing by 13. A quick rally cut the gap to just four points midway through the third quarter, but again the Warriors responded with ferocity. The No. 3-seed Christian Academy of Knoxville closed the third period rebuilding the 13-point gap then rode that momentum in a crushing fourth quarter to win the Division II-A District 1 tournament quarterfinal on its home court, 77-45. “(CAK) made a push after we had cut the lead to four, and stole momentum,” TKA coach Sean Jones said. “For a group that’s still a bit young without a lot of varsity experience, when you get hit in the mouth like that after putting so much effort to fight back into the game, it’s tough to throw another punch.” The loss ends the season for The King’s Academy with a 4-13 (4-9 District 1) record in the first year under Jones, while CAK (17-8, 9-4) continues to the semifinal round. The Lions took an early 5-0 lead behind an inside bucket from Nathan Hoffman and the first of four 3-point shots by Zeke Connatser, who led TKA with 18 points. A repeated pattern then began for TKA as it committed three straight backcourt turnovers, the first of 23 giveaways in the game. CAK failed to fully capitalize due to cold shooting, going 1-of-8 on 3-point attempts, but the turnovers prevented the Lions from any further lead padding. Taking a 10-9 lead after the first eight minutes, TKA then went cold at the same time Evan Coffman came off the CAK bench and started rifling from outside. Coffman hit four of his seven threes and one pull-up jumper for 14 of his game-high 25 points to help the Warriors forge ahead then build a 32-19 halftime edge. “We played really well in the first quarter,” Jones said. “In the second quarter, (Coffman) got hot and shifted the game for them. I told our guys at halftime, ‘You played so well in the first quarter, like the type of team that is able to cut back into this.’ And that’s what we did in the third, we battled back.” The third-quarter rally came from beyond the arc. Tyler Overdorf started the barrage on the first Lions possession and was followed by two treys each from Connatser and Clytavious Barnes. Five minutes into the third frame, the Lions pulled to 40-36, but Coffman stifled the comeback with another trey followed by a crowd-rousing dunk on a run-out coming off yet another TKA turnover. The Lions managed only two Overdorf free throws after that point while CAK got a three from Dante Oliver (16 points) and an and-one from post Chi McNeil-Harrison to restore the 13-point gap, entering the final quarter up 51-38. Any thoughts of another TKA surge was killed quickly with Coffman hitting his final three on the opening possessions of the final quarter. CAK then feasted on eight more Lions turnovers to make the score look far less competitive than it had actually been. Noah Wilbourn finished in double digits behind sophomore Connatser with 12 points. Seniors Wilbourn and Hoffman were mentioned by Jones for their efforts helping to establish a winning program after several years of upheaval for TKA. “I told those guys, it’s frustrating for me that they’re not going to see the fruits of their labor, to see the turnaround that we’re hoping to make here,” Jones said. “But I said that when that time comes, they are as big a part of that as anyone that’s coming or anyone here right now.”
KNOXVILLE — The King’s Academy came out of the locker room starting both halves with strong punches to stagger Christian Academy of Knoxville, but couldn’t sustain the effort.
The Lions entered the second quarter with a one-point lead but limped to the locker room trailing by 13. A quick rally cut the gap to just four points midway through the third quarter, but again the Warriors responded with ferocity.
The No. 3-seed Christian Academy of Knoxville closed the third period rebuilding the 13-point gap then rode that momentum in a crushing fourth quarter to win the Division II-A District 1 tournament quarterfinal on its home court, 77-45.
“(CAK) made a push after we had cut the lead to four, and stole momentum,” TKA coach Sean Jones said. “For a group that’s still a bit young without a lot of varsity experience, when you get hit in the mouth like that after putting so much effort to fight back into the game, it’s tough to throw another punch.”
The loss ends the season for The King’s Academy with a 4-13 (4-9 District 1) record in the first year under Jones, while CAK (17-8, 9-4) continues to the semifinal round.
The Lions took an early 5-0 lead behind an inside bucket from Nathan Hoffman and the first of four 3-point shots by Zeke Connatser, who led TKA with 18 points.
A repeated pattern then began for TKA as it committed three straight backcourt turnovers, the first of 23 giveaways in the game. CAK failed to fully capitalize due to cold shooting, going 1-of-8 on 3-point attempts, but the turnovers prevented the Lions from any further lead padding.
Taking a 10-9 lead after the first eight minutes, TKA then went cold at the same time Evan Coffman came off the CAK bench and started rifling from outside.
Coffman hit four of his seven threes and one pull-up jumper for 14 of his game-high 25 points to help the Warriors forge ahead then build a 32-19 halftime edge.
“We played really well in the first quarter,” Jones said. “In the second quarter, (Coffman) got hot and shifted the game for them. I told our guys at halftime, ‘You played so well in the first quarter, like the type of team that is able to cut back into this.’ And that’s what we did in the third, we battled back.”
The third-quarter rally came from beyond the arc. Tyler Overdorf started the barrage on the first Lions possession and was followed by two treys each from Connatser and Clytavious Barnes.
Five minutes into the third frame, the Lions pulled to 40-36, but Coffman stifled the comeback with another trey followed by a crowd-rousing dunk on a run-out coming off yet another TKA turnover.
The Lions managed only two Overdorf free throws after that point while CAK got a three from Dante Oliver (16 points) and an and-one from post Chi McNeil-Harrison to restore the 13-point gap, entering the final quarter up 51-38.
Any thoughts of another TKA surge was killed quickly with Coffman hitting his final three on the opening possessions of the final quarter. CAK then feasted on eight more Lions turnovers to make the score look far less competitive than it had actually been.
Noah Wilbourn finished in double digits behind sophomore Connatser with 12 points. Seniors Wilbourn and Hoffman were mentioned by Jones for their efforts helping to establish a winning program after several years of upheaval for TKA.
“I told those guys, it’s frustrating for me that they’re not going to see the fruits of their labor, to see the turnaround that we’re hoping to make here,” Jones said. “But I said that when that time comes, they are as big a part of that as anyone that’s coming or anyone here right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.