SEYMOUR — It was as if a brick wall stood between The King’s Academy and matching Lakeway Christian’s score.
Throughout its 49-38 home loss Tuesday to Lakeway, TKA (6-17, 2-8 Division II-A District 1) continually trimmed the deficit it faced, routinely turning large Lakeway (14-5, 7-2) leads into just a few points. Every time it did, though, TKA then allowed its foe to retake a sizable advantage, thwarting its chances at tying the game.
“I think we just battled,” TKA coach Sean Jones told The Daily Times. “We’re not the biggest team in the world, but man, we played really hard. We kind of emphasize rebounding a little bit. I don’t think we did what we were supposed to do early as far as hitting all of our box-out assignments, but we tried to limit them to one shot as much as possible, which was big.”
The first two quarters provided a prime example of the trend. TKA played Lakeway close during the first period, trailing 9-7 at the end of it, but allowed 19 points in the second quarter to go into the locker room down 28-19.
It was the same story in the second half, too, as TKA cut Lakeway’s lead to 35-32 entering the final period. Again, Lakeway rebounded and pushed TKA back down, holding it to just six points in the final eight minutes.
“I thought there, especially in the second half, early third quarter, we did a great job of making them shoot tough shots,” Jones said. “We just made them shoot over hands, everything was contested. We did a good job of handling the press and taking our time and finding decent looks for us.
“It was just one of those nights … We kept our composure, continued to battle and didn’t let the moment get too big or too high at any point.
Part of the threat Lakeway poses is its size, as its roster boasts multiple lengthy players, but Jones doesn’t think that tells the whole story about why the game went awry for TKA.
“I think what really hurt us was (Colby White and Shajai Jackson),” Jones said. “They did a really good job of attacking the middle on us, and I don’t think we guarded the handoff, the ball screens as well as we could have. I was fairly pleased with our defensive effort. Offensively, we just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had.”
Harrison Rollins led TKA in scoring with nine points, followed by Kenneth Hall and Damjan Simun, who each tallied eight.
With the regular season winding down, TKA hopes to regain the momentum it has had in spurts this season.
“We kind of hit a little run there at Christmas when we won some and had some success,” Jones said. “Then we had a really rough about five- or six-game stretch. The thing that is encouraging to me is in games that we’ve played here recently, we’ve had opportunities to win.
“If you look across our league, in the third or fourth quarter, we’ve been in games. We just haven’t taken advantage of some of the shots that we’ve had.”
Lakeway Christian Academy 61, TKA girls 38: The name of the game for The King's Academy's girls basketball team right now is growth.
The Lady Lions haven't just grown throughout the season; they've grown during games, as they did Tuesday against Lakeway Christian Academy.
TKA went the entire first quarter without scoring any points and trailed by 19 at the period's end. It then showed signs of adjustment and growth by scoring 17 points in the second quarter, and, though ultimately losing to Lakeway, 61-38, proved it can make progress when not allowing other teams to dictate its own play.
"We've grown a lot maturity-wise," TKA coach Dante Turnipseed told The Daily Times. "We've got to get out and play our basketball. I think we let everybody else push the tempo on what they want to do, and we kind of follow suit."
Turnipseed had a specific message for his players after their stagnant first quarter. He wanted TKA (5-14, 5-5 Division II-A District 1) to play its own game, which meant slowing the pace down and getting the ball in the post.
"Our first thing (we said) was, 'We've got to calm down,'" Turnipseed said. "Everything was fast-pace and that's the tempo (Lakeway) wants you to play at. 'Hey, let's try to slow it down because we can't play at that pace right now.' Also, we were trying to get the ball in the post.
"(I told) my post players, 'You've got to hold them off. You've got to try to play in the post, you want to play inside-out.' Finally we calmed down and got over the excitement and the tempo, and we kind of got it down there in the post a couple of times and saw the ball go in the hole."
While the frontcourt was a positive for TKA on Tuesday, the backcourt posed a problem. With scoring and ball control, the guards for Lakeway (25-3, 9-1) stressed TKA's defense and made it difficult to produce any type of rhythm.
"Their guards are amazing," Turnipseed said. "Those are tough players to handle. We said, 'Hey, we can try to contain as much as possible and let's try to beat that post game up and try to keep that ball down there, keep it away from those guards."
Despite TKA's offensive breakthrough in the second quarter, Lakeway still led by a sizable margin, 34-17, by halftime, then extended its advantage to 52-25 at the end of the third quarter.
A bright spot for TKA was Brady Branam, who led the team with 18 points. Juleigh Anne Tucker followed with nine, and McKenna Monger tallied seven. Three Lakeway players scored in double-digits: Maliyah Glasper (12), Madi Hawk (12) and Kami Wilson (10).
"We're still trying to find our identity" Turnipseed said. "I think seeing it against Lakeway, a pretty good team, that, oh, our post players are really good, let's try to play through them. I think that helps us.
"Defensively and rebounding, that's where we need to improve. Rebounding, rebounding that basketball. We kind of rely on our bigs to get us those rebounds. We've got to get those guards (to do it) too."
