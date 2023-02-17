MORRISTOWN — The King’s Academy boys basketball coach Sean Jones had a matchup he liked against Boyd Buchanan.
When the Buccaneers defeated TKA in December, their posts were their leading scorers, but Jones felt that was more because of the Lions’ mistakes rather than things they did. He felt that in a rematch, the outcome would be different.
The results played out better than Jones could have expected. TKA forward Harrison Rollins scored a career-high 27 points while forward Damian Simun added 21 points as the Lions defeated Boyd Buchanan, 64-53, to advance to the Division II-A East Region title game for the first time in program history.
“When we went back and watched the film,” Jones said, “one of the things that we talked about was, a lot of the mistakes we made and the things we did that gave them the game were not things that they forced, but things that we did by rushing, not having our eyes up, not being balanced.
“When we went into this game, we just wanted to attack them … Our guys embrace that, especially (Rollins) and Damian. They were fantastic tonight. We didn’t feel like their big guys could guard our two big guys.”
Since the top two teams from the region tournament get a bye in the first round, TKA, regardless of what happens in the East Region title game Saturday night, will host the Division II-A quarterfinal round next Saturday with a state-tournament berth on the line.
Boyd Buchanan dominated the first quarter to the tune of an 18-9 lead entering the second. Simun and Rollins were the only Lions to score in the first, while Buccaneer forward Jaylen Moore totaled eight points, nearly matching TKA’s output himself. He finished with 18 points to lead Boyd Buchanan’s offense.
The Lions did not make any adjustments to start the second quarter, holding firm in their game plan that brought them this far. That proved to be the right decision, and they outscored Boyd Buchanan 22-10 in the second. The Buccaneers led by seven points, 25-18, early in the quarter, but the Lions rattled off a 13-3 run before the break.
Rollins’ third 3-pointer of the first half and second of the second quarter put TKA ahead 29-28, a lead it never relinquished. The Bucs cut the Lions’ advantage to as few as three points entering the fourth quarter, but TKA outscored them 20-12 to close the game and extend the longest playoff run in the team’s history.
“There was literally no change, no adjustment,” Jones said. “It was, ‘Hey, we’re good enough to win this by being us.’ That’s what we’ve got to do. Our guys buy into that every single day. They work together every single day, and they understand that we’ve worked really hard to be here. It’s been enough all season, and it will continue to be enough as we keep going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.