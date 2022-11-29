The King’s Academy boys basketball team had talent in recent years but never reached its full potential — for whatever reasons.
It seems that the narrative may change this season.
TKA opened Division II-A District 1 play with aplomb, dominating Providence Academy in a 61-42 rout Tuesday inside Tibbetts Gymnasium.
“After the game, we talked about there being a little bit of a stigma surrounding this program in the sense that we could be good, but we just haven’t been able to turn that corner,” The King’s Academy coach Sean Jones told The Daily Times. “I think we’re at a place finally where we’re ready to say that we can compete at the top of our district.
“Our goal tonight was to come out and send a message, and I think we did that. A lot of coaches don’t want to talk about history and what you’re capable of doing, but I think you kind of have to look it in the face and say, ‘Look, we’ve had some good teams, but we haven’t been a good program.’ I think this is the first time since I’ve been here that guys are starting to buy in and be capable of what we’re capable of being.”
The biggest difference between this iteration of the Lions (5-1) and those of previous seasons is a newfound defensive intensity.
It was on full display against Providence Academy (2-6) as TKA limited it to 26 points on 44% shooting (11-for-25) while also forcing a bevy of turnovers.
TKA took a 52-26 lead into the fourth quarter before letting its foot off the gas and getting outscored, 16-9, in the final period.
“I’ve been really pleased with the approach we’ve taken defensively from our first practice on,” Jones said. “One of the things that I felt last year was we made things a little too easy for the other team, but we’re finally at a place as a program where we finally understand how hard you have to play to be in a game. We’re kind of to the point now where we realize that an increased effort defensively takes us to the next level, and it’s not just one guy, it’s every guy on our roster.
“That’s been the most exciting part of this season, just watching them sit down, take it very seriously and really look to take the other team out of what they want to do.”
TKA junior Harrison Rollins tallied a game-high 16 points, making 7 of his 11 field-goal attempts. Sophomore Kenneth Hall, senior Damjan Simun and senior Elia Bongiorno added 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Many of those points came in transition, a byproduct of a stifling defense. Simun provided the standout moments of the victory while on the run, throwing down three dunks.
“Being able to get out and run, it really just accentuates our strengths,” Jones said. “It allows guys like Damjan Simun to get out in transition, and at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, there are not many guys who can go body-to-body with him for the length of the floor. It allows us to get our guys in the corners and ready to shoot.
"Playing in transition has been the one thing that I don’t think we’ve done to our capability in the three years that I’ve been here, and we’re starting to figure it out.”
Providence Academy girls 56, TKA 53: The King’s Academy girls basketball team found life in a matter of seconds.
Eighth grader Skylar Walden drilled a 3-pointer, and then TKA stole the ensuing inbounds play, leading to an open 3 from fellow eighth grader Olivia Loveday to turn an 8-point deficit into a one-possession game with 45 seconds remaining.
Providence Academy missed a free throw in the final seconds to give TKA an opportunity to hit one more dramatic 3, but senior Leah Thornton’s attempt was blocked to close out a 56-53 defeat Tuesday.
“We fought back, but we just waited too long to start fighting,” The King’s Academy coach Dante Turnipseed told The Daily Times. “I’m glad they stuck with it, and with us being so young, we need to be in these tight games because we need to learn how to win.”
The education starts with rebounding.
TKA (2-3, 0-1 Division II-A District 1) rallied from a slow start to take a 15-12 lead after the first period, but once Providence Academy took control, TKA failed to muster a response in part because of their inability to close out possessions.
Each time TKA needed a defensive stop to give itself an opportunity to tie or take the lead on the other end, it would force a missed shot only to allow Providence to get an offensive rebound and a subsequent bucket.
“We have a huge problem with rebounding,” Turnipseed said. “We’ll get a stop, but then they’ll get the rebound and get another chance. They have good players, and if they get two or three chances to shoot, they’re going to make on of them.
“We have to box out. That’s been our problem all year.”
TKA had three scorers finish in double figures, led by Thornton’s 19 points. Walden and sophomore Brady Branam added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Of TKA’s 13-player roster, only three are upperclassmen. That leaves a lot of room for growth as the season progresses, but the main focus has to be its improvement on the glass if it wants to turn tough defeats into reasons to celebrate.
“Rebounding is not a skill, it’s a want,” Turnipseed said. “We’re young, and we’re used to playing middle school girls that we didn’t have to box out because we were bigger than them. Now, we are playing kids who are bigger, faster, stronger, and we don’t have that urgency. I think it’ll come with experience, and hopefully we can grow up quick. If not, it’s going to be a long season for us.”
