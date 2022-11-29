The King’s Academy boys basketball team had talent in recent years but never reached its full potential — for whatever reasons.
It seems that the narrative may change this season.
TKA opened Division II-A District 1 play with aplomb, dominating Providence Academy in a 61-42 rout Tuesday inside Tibbetts Gymnasium.
“After the game, we talked about there being a little bit of a stigma surrounding this program in the sense that we could be good, but we just haven’t been able to turn that corner,” The King’s Academy coach Sean Jones told The Daily Times. “I think we’re at a place finally where we’re ready to say that we can compete at the top of our district.
“Our goal tonight was to come out and send a message, and I think we did that. A lot of coaches don’t want to talk about history and what you’re capable of doing, but I think you kind of have to look it in the face and say, ‘Look, we’ve had some good teams, but we haven’t been a good program.’ I think this is the first time since I’ve been here that guys are starting to buy in and be capable of what we’re capable of being.”
The biggest difference between this iteration of the Lions (5-1) and those of previous seasons is a newfound defensive intensity.
It was on full display against Providence Academy (2-6) as TKA limited it to 26 points on 44% shooting (11-for-25) while also forcing a bevy of turnovers.
TKA took a 52-26 lead into the fourth quarter before letting its foot off the gas and getting outscored, 16-9, in the final period.
“I’ve been really pleased with the approach we’ve taken defensively from our first practice on,” Jones said. “One of the things that I felt last year was we made things a little too easy for the other team, but we’re finally at a place as a program where we finally understand how hard you have to play to be in a game. We’re kind of to the point now where we realize that an increased effort defensively takes us to the next level, and it’s not just one guy, it’s every guy on our roster.
“That’s been the most exciting part of this season, just watching them sit down, take it very seriously and really look to take the other team out of what they want to do.”
TKA junior Harrison Rollins tallied a game-high 16 points, making 7 of his 11 field-goal attempts. Sophomore Kenneth Hall, senior Damjan Simun and senior Elia Bongiorno added 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Many of those points came in transition, a byproduct of a stifling defense. Simun provided the standout moments of the victory while on the run, throwing down three dunks.
“Being able to get out and run, it really just accentuates our strengths,” Jones said. “It allows guys like Damjan Simun to get out in transition, and at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, there are not many guys who can go body-to-body with him for the length of the floor. It allows us to get our guys in the corners and ready to shoot. Playing in transition has been the one thing that I don’t think we’ve done to our capability in the three years that I’ve been here, and we’re starting to figure it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.