SEYMOUR — From star running back Nakelin McAfee to dual-threat quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith, The King’s Academy has its share of explosive playmakers.
Middle Tennessee Christian seemed to have even more Friday.
The Cougars used quickness and big plays, mainly in the running game, from multiple players to down the Lions, 35-20. The matchup was billed as a heavyweight fight between Division II-A East’s top two teams, and it mostly delivered, though not in the home team’s favor.
“It’s disappointing any time you lose,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “And it’s one of those deals where I think this group is highly motivated. I think we felt really good about our position. That happens. They’re high school kids and I ain’t going to put it on them.”
The Cougars (4-3, 2-0 Division II-A East) did most of their damage on the ground, totaling 321 rushing yards, though they did score multiple times through the air. It was a combination attack, ran through an offense utilizing single-wing concepts, that proved too much for the Lions (4-3, 1-1).
“I said all week they do a really good job in a very unique offense that doesn’t get seen a lot,” Sellers said. “They beat us off the football tonight. They won the line of scrimmage. We didn’t do a great job of tackling, which is something that we are usually much better at. We’ve just got to clean up a lot of mistakes.”
The night began roughly for TKA, as Williams-Smith lost a fumble on the Lions’ first play. On its ensuing drive, Middle Tennessee Christian scored its first touchdown on a trick play as receiver Gabe Howell threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Aden Hooper.
TKA’s defense was hampered by four offsides penalties on that scoring drive, one of which came on the extra-point attempt.
“Uncharacteristic things,” Sellers said. “I think we did everything that you’re not supposed to do to be able to win football games and that showed up on the first drive. I don’t know exactly what caused it. I know (Middle Tennessee Christian) did a hard count, but that’s not something that my guys do. It was not something we thought would happen, I promise.”
McAfee responded with a 6-yard touchdown run, but the Cougars found the end zone again before the quarter expired, this time on a 14-yard run by Howell.
“We knew every back they hand the football off to was going to be pretty good,” Sellers said. “We’ve got to do a better job setting our anchor on the edge, stringing him out and having backside pursuit to end up making plays.”
After Zeke Connatser snagged an interception, Williams-Smith capped off TKA’s drive with a 1-yard touchdown scamper, again tying the game. Middle Tennessee Christian kept with the trend, though, scoring on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hooper to Howell less than a minute before halftime.
Josh Campanali missed a 36-yard field goal in the final second.
The Lions recovered a fumble in Cougar territory to open the second half, and McAfee carried for a 5-yard score just two plays later. Campanali’s point-after attempt was missed, though, as the Lions struggled with cohesion among its field goal unit.
That would be the last time TKA scored, as Hooper broke a 55-yard touchdown run soon after. Despite missing a 37-yard field goal, the Cougars later made it a two-touchdown lead, as Eli Wilson broke through the Lions defense on fourth-and-2 for a 64-yard rushing score.
The Lions couldn’t sustain any meaningful drives late; their last three possessions saw two turnover-on-downs with an interception sandwiched between.
“It’s just one of those deals that we run the football first,” Sellers said. “We’ve got to run the football to set up all of our pass game stuff. If the run game’s not great and they can drop more guys into the pass (defense), obviously if they have more numbers, it’s going to be tougher on us.
“And you saw some of that especially late in the game when they knew we were in passing situations. They were dropping eight guys and we have five guys running routes, so that’s always tough.”
TKA will play at Lakeway Christian on Oct. 8.
“I’ll put it on me,” Sellers said. “I’m the head coach. I’ve got to make sure they’re prepared and they’re ready to go from the opening snap. I failed this week. I didn’t have them ready to go and that’s on me. I guarantee you that will get fixed.”
