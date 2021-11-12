JACKSON — A series of abnormalities led to an unfamiliar result for The King’s Academy.
Star tailback Nakelin McAfee, usually the cornerstone of the Lions’ offense, failed to find running room Friday against the University School of Jackson. TKA’s own defensive unit, which can typically be counted on for big plays, made few at Carlock Stadium.
Though those aspects deviated from the norm, they led to an outcome the Lions have seen too many times in recent years: a loss in the Division II-A state quarterfinals, as USJ shut out TKA, 49-0, in Jackson.
The Bruins (9-2) gashed the Lions (8-4) for 212 yards on the ground, most of which came from tailback Kevin Finch, who ran for four touchdowns, including three in the first quarter alone.
“It’s a great football team,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “USJ’s really good. You could tell the reason why they’re back-to-back state runner-up and why everybody’s got them favored to be the team that wins it this year.”
While USJ rumbled for 327 total yards on 38 plays, TKA managed 92 on only one less play. With their staple running game mainly stuffed, the Lions’ passing attack didn’t help matters, totaling a mere nine passing yards.
Finch took little time to get rolling Friday. He capped off USJ’s opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown run, then followed it up with scores of five and seven yards before the first quarter expired.
His second touchdown run came on a drive set up after TKA quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith threw an interception in Lions territory.
USJ turned its passing attack on in the second quarter, as signal-caller Berkeley Pettigrew connected with a wide-open Jayce Barksdale on a 43-yard scoring pass.
The Bruins were just seven points away from a running clock by halftime, 28-0, and they crossed that barrier early in the second half. After TKA muffed the kickoff return and USJ recovered it, tight end Raleigh Seals slipped through the Lions defense for a 16-yard touchdown reception on a Pettigrew pass.
“(USJ was) executing on all cylinders tonight,” Sellers said. “We made some mistakes that kind of chipped in and helped them early, got them some momentum, and once that train gets rolling, it’s hard to stop.”
USJ’s final two scores came on a 14-yard touchdown pass by Pettigrew in the third quarter and a 1-yard run by Finch in the fourth.
McAfee suffered an apparent injury near halftime and didn’t play in the second half, ending his sensational TKA career prematurely.
“I think it’s something minor,” Sellers said. “He’ll be able to probably come back here in the next couple of weeks in the offseason so he can start getting prepared for the next part of his journey.”
Williams-Smith also left the game due to an apparent injury in the second half, and wide receiver/defensive back Zeke Connatser took over at quarterback for the rest of the game.
McAfee will leave TKA having carved a spot as one of the area’s best running backs. Sellers praised him, as well as the team’s other departing seniors, heartedly following the game.
Though the Lions were again unable to advance past the quarterfinals, they can rest on the knowledge that they’ve built a strong foundation within the program. TKA has won at least eight games each of the past two seasons and has had a winning record each of the past three, a noted turnaround from a three-win season in 2018.
“Extremely proud,” Sellers said. “At the end of the day, is this where we wanted to end it? It’s not, but there are a hundred teams that would love to say they’ve made three straight quarterfinals. The grit and determination this group showed all throughout the year, extremely proud of them.”
