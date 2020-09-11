SEYMOUR — What The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers wanted to see from his team Friday night against Mt. Juliet Christian was a strong finish.
He got that and more from the Lions, who cruised past the Saints, 54-7, en route to their first 4-0 start in program history.
“It’s obviously exciting that the kids are playing well,” Sellers said, “but, as I continue to preach to them during the week, it’s not about how we start, it’s about how we finish.”
TKA (4-0, 2-0 Division II-A East Region) nearly learned that the hard way last season against Mt. Juliet Christian, when the Lions held on for a 65-49 win despite surrendering 33 points in the fourth quarter.
TKA did not let up on defense this time. The Lions forced five turnovers, four of which were interceptions, to keep the Saints (0-4, 0-1) from ever finding their groove.
Marshawn Bowers had the first interception of the night, which he returned 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Lions ahead 27-7 early in the second quarter. They never looked back from there. Garrett Weekly had an interception and fumble recovery — as well as a touchdown pass on the other side of the ball — while Brady Jeffers accounted for the final two of interceptions, both of which he snagged in the third quarter.
“We had to keep our focus a lot more in the second half,” Jeffers said. “We didn’t want what happened last year to happen again.”
Mt. Juliet showed up in the first quarter, kicking off its opening drive with a 14-yard gain on a screen pass. TKA made the stop and, on its next drive, scored a 17-yard rushing touchdown courtesy of Nakelin McAfee. But the Saints didn’t give the Lions much time to celebrate, with Jack Crouch running back the ensuing kickoff to tie the score 7-7 with 6:29 left in the first quarter.
“They came out with some stuff early that was new that we hadn’t seen, and they got a couple plays on us,” Sellers said. “Obviously, (Crouch) is a heck of a player who can run really fast, so he took that one to the house. But I thought our kids did a good job responding.”
From that point on, the Saints weren’t able to get much going offensively while the Lions were just getting started. They took back the lead less than two minutes later after a 50-yard run by Tyler Mink put TKA in scoring territory. Tyler Norris capped the drive with his first of two rushing touchdowns, this one a 19-yard scamper.
Sixteen seconds into the second quarter, McAfee scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run before two interceptions by the Lions led to another quick pair of scores. Bowers returned the first for a touchdown before Weekly intercepted the Saints on the first play of the ensuing drive, then capitalized on the turnover with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jachim Williams.
A 7-yard touchdown run by TKA quarterback Zak Acuff put the Lions ahead 41-7 at halftime.
The Lions added another pair of touchdowns in the second half. After Acuff connected with Noah Wilbourn for a 35-yard gain, Jake Tipton scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown for the Lions on the following play before Norris opened the fourth quarter with an 80-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring for TKA.
While the 4-0 milestone is certainly special, Acuff said the team has its sights set on making a deep playoff run.
“It’s a big step, and it shows how much we’re developing as a program,” Acuff said. “We also just need to stay humble. … We want to go undefeated — that’s our mentality, so we’re taking it game-by-game.”
