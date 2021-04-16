SEYMOUR — After Poon Petchtae watched his handiwork travel into the back of net, he turned toward his King’s Academy teammates and sported a giant grin. Several of them hurried toward him to offer their congratulations.
The Lions had controlled most of their match against Seymour, but that wasn’t evident on the scoreboard due to Levi Burdett’s performance in the Eagles’ goal. TKA had launched multiple shots on goal, but Burdett had only allowed one of those attempts to sneak past him.
Petchtae finally gave TKA some separation in the 56th minute when he received a through ball from Guilherme Costa and finished the opportunity to double the Lion lead. King’s continued to roll from there, scoring two more goals in the final 20 minutes to cement a 4-0 victory over Seymour.
“We played really well in the second half,” TKA coach Drew Payne told The Daily Times. “That might be our best half that we’ve played all around this year. During the last 2 1/2 games, we’ve struggled with some particular things. I’ve been a little harsh on the guys — maybe a little too harsh — during the last two games and at halftime today, but something happened in the second half. … We played a really pretty possession game in the second half.”
During the first 30 minutes, the Lions’ strikers relied on clever touches and their quickness to create scoring opportunities. In the sixth minute, Josh Campanali had an open look at the goal, but his shot traveled to the left of the post. Four minutes later, Guilherme Costa weaved through two Seymour defenders and launched the shot on goal, but Burdett charged forward to deflect the shot.
The Lions (5-1-1) continued to pressure Seymour’s backline; Burdett continued to record saves. He blocked Campanali’s shot in the 22nd minute and deflected Judah Seaton’s effort four minutes later.
“Levi saves us a lot,” Seymour coach Fred Ellis said. “He’s a really good goalie. We are definitely going to miss him next year when he leaves. He did a great job tonight. … (The Lions) did have some speed, but their passing and receiving was phenomenal. They could move the ball. They knew where they needed to put it and they put it there. It just made it tough on my guys to get organized back there.”
Thomas Januzzi broke the scoreless tie in the 31st minute when he delivered a through ball to Bernardo Duarte. Duarte dribbled past Seymour’s backline and dispatched the ball in the back of the net.
The Lions had to wait 25 minutes before scoring again, but they continued to add to their lead after Petchtae’s goal. Hentrique Duarte launched a shot over Burdett’s head from outside the box in the 63rd minute. In the final minute, Campanali sent a pass in the left flank to Judah Seaton, who pocketed the ball in the left corner of the net to deliver the exclamation point to the victory. Payne is hoping the second half performance will bolster his players’ confidence enter the final few weeks of the season.
“I feel like we really needed this (win),” Payne said.
“We can play pretty soccer at times, but competing for a district title this year is going to be a tough thing anyway because of how good Webb is. We are all battling for second right now. If we can win these last two district games and go into the tournament with some confidence and stay healthy, you never know. Maybe we can do something.”
