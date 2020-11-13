SEYMOUR — After The King’s Academy fell to Nashville Christian, 35-14, at home on Friday in the Div. II Class A quarterfinals, Lions’ coach Jonathan Sellers remained on the field to tearfully embrace all seven of his seniors.
Sellers didn’t say much in his final postgame speech of the season, but he didn’t need to. For the last nine months, he watched his seniors lead the Lions through a turbulent offseason and regular season. He just reminded his players that he loved them.
“All I can think about is what this group of seniors has done for this school,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “They went through a lot. … It’s one of the best leadership groups I’ve been around, and I’ve been with most of these kids since they were sixth graders and they mean to the world to me.”
That group almost willed TKA (8-3) to the school’s first playoff victory since 2017. The Lions edged Nashville Christian (9-3) in nearly every critical statistical category. They out-gained the Eagles in total yards, 268-266, had 15 first downs to Nashville Christian’s 14 and won the time of possession. Still, two special teams gaffes in the first half and a costly turnover in the red zone in the second half derailed TKA’s bid to advance to the state semifinals.
“That (Nashville Christian) team is really good,” Sellers said. “My guys fought their guts out. Some plays didn’t go their way and, at the end of the day, I think those plays were key in the outcome of the score. Everyone who showed up here to watch knew that these were two really good football teams battling it out in the playoffs, and I can’t say how proud I am of my group for how they performed and the guts they played with tonight.”
The Lions began the game with some trickery. It looked like TKA senior quarterback Zac Acuff was going to toss a bubble screen to Nathan Hoffman on TKA’s first offensive play from scrimmage. Instead, Hoffman took two steps back and chucked a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Mink to give the Lions an early lead.
TKA couldn’t sustain the early momentum, struggling to contain Eagles’ nose tackle Harris Adams. After Hoffman’s pass to Mink, the Lions went three-and-out on five consecutive possessions. Their special teams errors, meanwhile, gifted Nashville Christian with prime field position.
With five minutes remaining in the first quarter, a TKA snap sailed over the head of punter Garrett Weekly, giving Nashville Christian the ball at the Lions’ 10. Martease Edwards strolled three yards into the end zone to even the score. With Nashville Christian leading 14-7 late in the second quarter, Edwards returned a punt 62 yards to the TKA 4. Deion King plunged into the end zone three plays later to extend the Eagles’ lead to 21-7 at halftime.
“We talked all week that we got to win special teams, that we got to win the turnover battle and that we got to win up front,” Sellers said. “At times I think we did all three of those well and other times we came up short in that regard.”
The Lions never stopped fighting. TKA’s seniors made plays during the first drive of the second half. Jachim Williams hauled in an Acuff pass on third down and broke a tackle to pick up 24 yards. He later snagged an 11-yard reception to move the ball to the Lions’ 24. On fourth-and-goal, Acuff escaped pressure in the pocket and dove for the right pylon to score a 6-yard touchdown, slicing Nashville Christian’s lead to 21-14 with 6:22 left in the third quarter.
After Nashville Christian scored a touchdown, the Lions moved the ball into the red zone again on their second drive. Acuff, who completed 19 of 35 passes for 198 yards, fumbled on a designed run to give the ball back to the Eagles.
The Lions forced a three-and-out and their offense received the ball at their own 48 with 10:53 remaining. They reached the Eagles’ 35, but Kevin Bradly batted down Acuff’s pass on fourth-and-12 to end the drive. Seven plays later, Nashville Christian scored again to seal the win.
Holding back tears, Williams embraced Jake Tipton after the final whistle. Mink visited with his family. Sellers made sure he thanked his seniors one more time for everything they did for the program.
“I couldn’t get luckier with the coach I have,” Mink said. “We all worked our tails off to get to where we are. We broke school records. We just worked so hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.