The King’s Academy defeated Mt. Juliet Christian by 16 points last season, but it didn’t finish business the way TKA coach Jonathan Sellers would have liked.
The Lions entered the fourth quarter with a 52-16 lead but surrendered 33 points in the final period en route to a 64-49 victory. The hope is TKA (3-0, 1-0 Division II-A East Region) won't get too comfortable when it hosts Mount Juliet Christian (0-3) on Friday night.
“We’ve just got to make sure we continually do what we’ve been doing, which is sustaining good quality of play for four quarters,” Sellers said. "They’re a well-coached team, and they’ve got a couple really good athletes. They played three tough opponents the first three weeks, and it hasn’t gone well for them on the scoreboard.
"We’re expecting a hungry group to show up here on Friday looking to get a win.”
Mt. Juliet Christian likes to move the ball through the air. Some of the Saints’ offensive weapons include wide receivers Montrell Walker and Tyler Barnes while Rowan Cordell and Kameron Curtis pose as threats in the backfield.
The Saints are young up front, but Sellers said they’re getting stronger every week.
TKA can say the same thing, especially on the defensive end. The Lions have surrendered 12.3 points per game against Seymour, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Grace Christian - Franklin — a trio that averaged 29 points per game against the Lions a year ago.
“We’re playing really physical — those kids are flying to the football,” Sellers said. “This group is a year older and they’ve gotten a year better. They’re working their tails off in all facets and making great strides.”
TKA boasts more experience on offense, too. The Lions will rely on senior quarterback Zak Acuff to distribute the ball. Nakelin McAfee and Jachim Williams — last year’s region defensive player of the year — have proven to be forces on both sides of the ball for the Lions.
Williams was clutch in TKA’s season-opening 28-21 win over Seymour in which he had four catches for 148 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown and the game-winning score.
McAfee also shined in that game for his versatility. He scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown and recorded 40 yards on 13 carries as well as another 46 on three receptions.
Williams and McAfee both logged interceptions against the Eagles.
The TKA defense continued to dominate last week against Grace Christian Academy en route to a 46-3 win. It was the fewest points the Lions have allowed since 2017. Some defensive highlights included Williams scooping up a fumble on a strip sack and carrying it into the end zone and a Garret Weekly pick-six.
The Lions might be 3-0, but Sellers said there’s still room for improvement when it comes to needless penalties and missed assignments.
“We want to clean that stuff up and continue to get better,” Sellers said. “Obviously, we have a lot of goals this season. To achieve those, we’ve got to make sure we’re taking care of business in the region.”
