SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy football coach Jonathon Sellers likes to preach to his team the importance of playing a complete four quarters.
The Lions have not only improved at finishing games, they’re more balanced on all fronts. That growth from last season was on display Friday night against Mt. Juliet Christian. TKA recorded more than 600 offensive yards while limiting the Saints to fewer than 100 and forcing five turnovers en route to a 54-7 victory.
The win marked the Lions’ first 4-0 start in program history. While it’s still early in the season, they have their sights set on making it farther into the playoffs than they did last season.
“(The win) means a lot because last year, at this time, we were 2-2,” TKA quarterback Zak Acuff said. “Every single person stepped up and did what we wanted them to do, and that’s why the score is what it is.”
The Lions advanced to the 2019 Division II-A state quarterfinals, where they fell to University School of Jackson, 56-20. It was a second-half lapse that ended TKA’s season.
Tied 14-14 early in the third quarter, the Lions allowed USJ three touchdowns in the span of six minutes that pulled the game out of reach.
That seemed to be a trend for TKA last year. The Lions opened that season with a 24-17 loss to Seymour after allowing their 17-10 halftime lead to slip away. Three weeks later, they were fortunate to have built a substantial enough lead against Mt. Juliet Christian to withstand the Saint’s 33-point comeback in the fourth quarter. TKA hung on for a 65-49 win, but it was a less than satisfactory performance to Sellers.
“We’d have a good, complete first half and then we’d let things unravel,” Sellers said of last season. “This group is learning how to put things away in the second half. … We’re doing a great job of learning how to finish.”
The Lions enjoyed offensive production across the board Friday, with six different players finding the end zone. Acuff was consistent, completing 14 of his 15 passes for 287 yards while rushing for a 10-yard touchdown.
TKA also got offensive contributions from some of its younger players, such as sophomores Tanner Norris and Garrett Weekly. At quarterback, Weekly threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jachim Williams after creating the drive with an interception.
Norris rushed five times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard score to open the fourth quarter and round out the scoring for the Lions. Two kick outs by right guard Connor Wallis and right tackle Josh Wade opened up a lane for Norris.
“We’ve challenged (Norris) a lot this year, and he’s really stepped up to the call,” Sellers said. “Offensively, we executed at a much higher level tonight with being able to run the football and throw it over the top when we had opportunities.”
Where TKA has made its biggest strides from last season is on defense. The only points the Lions surrendered to Mt. Juliet Christian were on a kick return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
The Lions stepped things up in the second quarter, when Marshawn Bowers snagged the first of their four interceptions and returned it for a touchdown. Weekly followed with an interception and fumble recovery while Brady Jeffers accounted for the final two of interceptions, both of which he grabbed in the third quarter.
“I saw the tight end — he ran an out-route on both plays,” Jeffers said of his interceptions. “Defense was really important tonight.”
Next up for TKA is Webb School, which the Lions defeated 77-35 last season.
“This group has a long road ahead of them,” Sellers said. “We’ve just got to continue to get better in practices and show up Friday night and execute, and I think this team could play for a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.