The King's Academy's Week 2 bout with Meigs County, the Class 2A runner-up in 2020, has been cancelled because of a COVID-19 breakout at Meigs County High School.
Meigs County High School, which will shut down its school Wednesday, has cancelled all sporting events at the high school and middle school levels until Monday.
The Lions (0-1) are still attempting to play Friday. Blackman, Chattanooga Central, Franklin, Gallatin, Huntland, Warren County, White County and Whitwell are without a Week 2 opponent and have less than 10 games scheduled.
