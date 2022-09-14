The King’s Academy’s yearly bout with Division II-A East Region rival Friendship Christian could not have come at a better time.
The Lions have suffered back-to-back losses defined by lackluster offensive performances, but none of that matters when they host the No. 1 Commanders at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Huskey Field.
“The best part of this week is it is a week that both teams really get up for,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “I think we’ll play with a chip on our shoulder. They’ll probably play with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. It should make for a pretty exciting night.”
The King’s Academy (1-3) lost the first eight meetings between the two programs before finally getting over the hump last season in Lebanon.
However, this version of the Lions is much different than the one that notched a 28-21 victory over the Commanders (4-0) a year ago.
Junior quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith is out for the season with a knee injury after accounting for three touchdowns last season. The receiver who hauled in his lone touchdown pass, Marshaun Bowers, transferred to Knoxville West in the offseason. Nakelin McAfee, who has since graduated, sealed the victory with a 31-yard run in the final minute.
The absence of all three has been noticeable as the Lions have piled up the miscues through the first four games of the season. TKA has turned it over 12 times in its three losses. “One of the biggest messages we’ve had this week is we have to get to a point offensively where we stop beating ourselves,” Sellers said. “Our defense has played well enough for us to win every week, but we can’t beat another team until we stop beating ourselves.
“We need to get back to majoring in the minors and making sure we’re handling all the little things. We can’t turn the ball over and we can’t have pre-snap penalties. We just have to be more disciplined than what we’ve showed in recent weeks.”
Sophomore quarterback Avery Jordan and the Lions can make amends for their past struggles with a winning performance over the Commanders while also building some momentum for the second half of the regular season.
“It’s a big game regardless of who it is because it’s the first region game, but it being Friendship probably makes it that much more important,” Sellers said. “We’ve beat them once, but I’m still not sure you can classify it as a rivalry until we make it a little more even on our end.”
