KNOXVILLE — It was just one of those days where nothing seemed to go right for The King’s Academy girls basketball team.
Turnovers and missed layups prevented the Lady Lions from ever hitting their stride in Wednesday night’s Division II-A District 1 Tournament semifinal game at CAK. TKA shot 31% from the field en route to a 56-37 loss.
The Lady Lions (10-13, 5-6) will host Knoxville Webb on Friday for third place and seeding in the East Region tournament while CAK (19-9, 9-4) will play Lakeway Christian in the district championship.
TKA claimed the district title a year ago en route to a Division II-A state runner-up finish. To make another deep postseason run, TKA coach Blake Derrick said the team needs to find some heart.
“We fell apart,” Derrick said. “We’ve got to have some people step up, we’ve got to take care of the ball in crunch time, and we’ve got to be able to make layups. (CAK) did a great job in the press — rattled us. We knew exactly what they were going to do. … We just can’t step up sometimes.”
TKA and CAK split their regular-season series, with the Warriors winning the first matchup 54-31 and the Lady Lions winning the second 39-35.
CAK appeared in control for the majority of Wednesday’s game, as the Lady Lions never seemed to find a way to handle the Warriors’ press. CAK outscored TKA by six in the second quarter to enter halftime ahead 25-15.
“I just told them that we had to step up — we have to have some different leaders on the team every single night,” Derrick said of his halftime speech. “I didn’t feel the energy. I didn’t feel the camaraderie. I didn’t feel it within the team coming out of the second quarter or halftime.”
The Warriors stretched their lead to as many as 20 points before TKA woke up in the final minute of the third quarter. The Lady Lions ended that frame with seven straight points, with Bailey Burgess assisting on two Jenna Timmerman baskets before hitting a 3 just before the buzzer to cut the deficit to 42-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Burgess finished with a team-high nine points for TKA.
“We grabbed momentum but I knew, coming into the fourth quarter, that their team has been here before, just like us,” Derrick said. “I knew they were going to come out and try to shut us down some way. … Whether things are going right or not (for CAK), they play super hard and it’s a strong team across the board.”
The Lady Lions were never able to cut the deficit to single digits again. CAK outscored TKA, 14-5, in the final frame for its third straight win. Madison Jones led the Warriors with a game-high 15 points.
Derrick estimates the Lady Lions missed around 20 layups and committed about as many turnovers against CAK.
“If you cut both those in half, then you’re in the game,” Derrick said. “(Missed layups) is something that we have struggled with. We work on them, but we’re not handling the ball extremely well. Every time we get in a press situation, we’re looking for Bailey (Burgess) to come behind somewhere and get the basketball and go. We just have to have a couple others step up and handle the basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.