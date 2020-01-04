The King's Academy girls basketball team fell to Upperman, 53-40, on Saturday.
Jennifer Sullivan and Bailey Burgess led the Lady Lions (8-5) in scoring, with Sullivan scoring 16 points and Burgess adding 13.
Also contributing for TKA was Taylor Carter (five points), Amelia Pfeiffer (four points) and Ainsley Pfeiffer (two points).
Brooklyn Crouch led Upperman (13-2) with 18 points.
