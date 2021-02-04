SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy girls basketball team recognized that getting to celebrate Senior Night in the midst of a pandemic was nothing to take for granted.
On Thursday, the Lady Lions made the most of that experience with a dominating performance over Concord Christian in a Division II-A District 1 matchup between the two Lions squads. TKA entered halftime with a whopping 50-point lead and never looked back en route to an 84-14 victory.
“It just means so much,” TKA senior Jenna Timmerman said. “Last year, when our softball season got canceled, I was so worried and dreading that it would happen to my senior season. I’m just so glad that we pushed through and I got here to this night. … This game was very fun to just go out there and do what we love to do.”
Eighty-four points is the most TKA (7-11, 4-5) has scored in a game this season, and 14 is the fewest the team has allowed to an opponent in at least the five years coach Blake Derrick has been at the helm of the program.
TKA dominated in all facets of the game to pull it out of reach for Concord (1-10, 0-8) early. Its unrelenting offensive production started on defense as the team forced turnover after turnover and capitalized on the other end of the court.
TKA went 9-for-22 from behind the arc and allowed five points or fewer in each quarter.
“I’m going to be that person that always picks apart little things but, overall, you can’t be more pleased than 84-14 win on Senior Night,” Derrick said. “We were more in tune with each other. We’ve been through some ups and downs this year, and I thought they really supported one another tonight.”
Bailey Burgess — who finished with 16 points — put TKA on the board with a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the game. After Ainsley Pfeiffer forced a Concord turnover, Burgess capitalized with another 3 to double TKA’s lead.
That set the tone for TKA. McKenna Monger rounded out the scoring in that opening frame with a 3-point play with less than two seconds left that put TKA ahead 25-5.
TKA certainly didn’t let its sizable lead to allow the team to get complacent. Instead, TKA opened the second quarter with 10 unanswered points in the first two minutes before extending that run to 21 straight points.
Concord’s scoring drought lasted until the final two and a half minutes of the quarter when it scored one point from the foul line. Juleigh Anne Tucker responded with back-to-back 3’s for TKA as it cushioned its lead to 60-10 entering halftime.
TKA outscored Concord by 20 points in the second half.
Joining Burgess in double figures for TKA was Raley Snodgrass (16 points), Tucker (15) and Monger (10).
“Offensively, we were moving the ball way better than we have been,” Derrick said. “It was a complete game.”
Zeke Connatser led TKA (2-7, 2-6) with 18 points while Clytavious Barnes contributed 14 points.
Concord (17-9, 12-2) jumped out to an 18-8 lead entering the second quarter before TKA began to hit timely 3’s that closed the gap. Barnes scored from behind the arc for TKA to tie the score at 27 with less than two minutes left in that frame before Concord rounded out the scoring with a 6-1 run for a 33-28 halftime lead.
“I was just really proud of the way we competed in the first half,” TKA coach Sean Jones said. “We got behind early, and we found a way to battle back. But, in the third quarter, we just struggled with their size and we just couldn’t grab a rebound — (allowing) a lot of second chance opportunities.”
Barnes continued to produce on the offensive end of the court to keep TKA within striking distance of Concord in the third quarter, scoring nine of TKA’s 16 points that frame. But TKA couldn’t get the stops it needed to erase the deficit again.
Concord outscored TKA 46-27 in the second half to stave off a comeback.
“We kind of expended a lot of energy in the first half trying to keep up, and we couldn’t keep it,” Jones said. “I told them in the locker room I appreciate them and I appreciate the work that they’ve put in because they’re not going to get to see all the fruits of their labor.
“We’re working to build a program here, and they’re doing a great job of helping set the foundation for that.”
