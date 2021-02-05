The King's Academy girls basketball team notched a 50-34 victory in its regular-season finale against Grace Christian - Knoxville on Friday at Grace Christian Academy.
Junior point guard Bailey Burgess recorded 10 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Lady Lions (8-11, 5-5 Division II-A District 1). Freshman Amelia Pfeiffer tallied nine points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Ainsley Pfeiffer posted seven points and a team-high 14 rebounds while senior Raley Snodgrass logged seven points.
TKA will begin its quest for a third consecutive Division II-A state tournament appearance next week.
