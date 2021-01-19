The King's Academy girls basketball team had no problems putting away Berean Christian for a 66-32 victory on Tuesday.
Junior guard Bailey Burgess tallied a game-high 18 points to go along with nine assists and four rebounds for the Lady Lions (7-10, 4-4 Division II-A District 1). Senior Raley Snodgrass added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
