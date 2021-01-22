SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy girls basketball team wasted no time pulling away from First Baptist Academy on Saturday night in their Division II-A District 1 matchup.
The Lady Lions cruised into halftime with a 24-point lead en route to a 56-36 victory at home for a big district win.
“That was probably the best first half we’ve had with our energy level,” TKA junior Bailey Burgess said. “We’re playing more together and trusting each other. If we have energy on the bench and on the court, we’re a different team.”
Burgess — who finished with a game-high 19 points — was unstoppable in the first half. TKA (8-10, 5-4 Division II-A District 1) led 10-8 when Burgess drained a 3-pointer that sparked the Lady Lions, who ended the first quarter with another six unanswered points for a 19-8 advantage entering the second quarter.
Burgess opened the second with a layup and accounted for seven of TKA’s 15 second-quarter points. Meanwhile, the Lady Lions’ defense held First Baptist Academy scoreless until the final minute of the half, when the Eagles scored their lone field goal and entered halftime trailing 34-10.
“That was our fastest transition half — we were up and down the court,” Derrick said.
“We’ve bought in more defensively. It’s been progressively better every single game.”
First Baptist Academy found some life late in the third quarter with seven straight points in the final minute-and-a-half, but it didn’t do much to cut into TKA’s lead.
The Lady Lions entered the fourth quarter ahead 48-19 and stayed comfortably in control from there despite being outscored 17-8 in the final eight minutes.
After the game, Burgess was recognized at center court for becoming the second player in program history to score 1,000 career points a week ago against CAK.
“It was really special for me,” Burgess said. “It was a great accomplishment for me individually, and it’s something I’ll remember forever.”
First Baptist Academy boys 55, TKA 47: The Lions showed progress as a program against the Eagles, but First Baptist Academy never allowed them to reclaim the lead in the second half.
Tyler Overdorf led TKA (2-8, 2-6) with a game-high 20 points.
“I like the way that we battled,” TKA coach Sean Jones said. “We found ways to get back in the game. With a group as young and inexperienced at the varsity level as we are this year, I’m really proud of that.”
First Baptist Academy jumped out to an 8-3 advantage before Overdorf tied things up at 8 with a 3-pointer followed by a layup. The Lions ended the quarter with a 10-2 run, capped by a Clytavious Barnes buzzer-beating 3, to enter the second quarter ahead 21-16.
It was TKA’s fourth 3-pointer that frame, and the Lions opened the second quarter with their fifth, courtesy of Barnes again.
It was all Eagles from that point on as they outscored TKA 9-0 for the rest of the quarter. Colton Lee hit a 3 just before the buzzer to give First Baptist Academy a 25-24 edge at halftime — the Eagles’ first lead in the almost 10 minutes.
“That’s a big momentum swing,” Jones said. “The difference between an OK team and a really good team is the ability to get that stop, and you carry momentum into the second half instead of getting the wind knocked out of you.”
First Baptist Academy sustained a 39-35 advantage entering the fourth quarter before stretching it to 50-39 with less than three minutes remaining. The Lions didn’t fold, though. With 31 seconds left, Overdorf drove in for a layup and got fouled while making his shot. He converted on the 3-point play to cut First Baptist Academy’s lead to 52-47.
That was as close as the Lions would get to closing the gap as First Baptist Academy went 3-for-4 from the foul line in the final 27 seconds to stave off a TKA comeback.
“Tyler Overdorf — I can’t say enough good things about that kid,” Jones said. “As a coach, those are the types of kids you want in your program and to be leaders, and he’s been that for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.