The King's Academy's girls basketball team defeated Christian Academy of Knoxville, 53-38, in the Division II-A East Region semifinals on Thursday night at Notre Dame High School. TKA (22-6) will play Knoxville Webb in the championship at 7 p.m. today (Friday, Feb. 21).
Jennifer Sullivan sparked the Lady Lions to victory with a game-high 31 points. Also contributing points for TKA were Jenna Timmerman (10), Bailey Burgess (4), Amelia Pfeiffer (4), Taylor Carter (2) and McKenna Monger (2).
CAK (16-13) was led by Hannah Carroll's 15 points and Zoie Bourgoyne with 12.
