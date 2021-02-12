The King's Academy girls basketball team suffered a 45-38 loss to Webb School of Knoxville in the third-place game of the Division II-A District 1 tournament Friday.
The Lady Lions will face Division II-A District 2 champion Silverdale Academy in the opening round of the East Region tournament.
Junior point guard Bailey Burgess and senior guard Raley Snodgrass each scored 11 points for TKA.
