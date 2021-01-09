SEYMOUR — With 15 seconds left in the third, Ainsley Pfeiffer began bouncing up and down on the sidelines.
The King’s Academy forward was simply enjoying watching her teammates thrive. So was everyone else supporting the Lady Lions at the Brandes Conference Center on Saturday. Their guards were knocking down open shots against Silverdale Baptist Academy. Their forwards were controlling the paint and altering the Lady Seahawks’ shot attempts, and their defenders were creating turnovers and forcing stops.
“If we have energy on the court and the bench, we play our best basketball,” junior guard Bailey Burgess said. “Everyone was on their game tonight.”
As a result, the reigning Div. II-A state finalists built a double-digit lead in the second quarter and withstood every Silverdale run to roll to a 56-41 victory at home on Saturday. Burgess led TKA with 16 points. Emma McCarter buried five of her 11 attempts from behind the arc to finish with 15 points. Pfeiffer added six points.
“This win is really huge,” TKA coach Blake Derrick said. “We know they are a good team. They are probably the No. 1 team coming out of Chattanooga right now. … (This win) helps us tremendously because we were having a rough patch at the very first because of playing such a tough schedule, but the last three games we have turned it around a bit.”
The Lady Lions (3-7) began extending their lead in the second quarter. McCarter swished a triple from the left elbow. Burgess drilled a step-back 3-pointer at the top of the key on the next possession to give TKA a 20-10 advantage. When Silverdale responded with a 6-1 run, McCarter closed the first half with another 3-pointer to stretch TKA’s cushion to 24-16.
At halftime, Derrick decided to change his team’s offense. The decision paid dividends, as the Lady Lions ripped off a 12-1 run to take control of the game in the third.
McCarter drilled her final triple to give TKA a 38-27 lead with a minute left in the third. Julie Anne Tucker then scored five points in the final minute of the quarter to extend her team’s lead to 43-27.
“The third quarter was awesome,” Burgess said. “We brought the energy back. … Our guards were shooting great tonight, especially Emma.”
When Silverdale went on a 12-4 run to slice the lead to 47-39 with 3:38 to go, the Lady Lions didn’t panic. Instead they relied on ball movement to melt two minutes off the clock on one possession. Burgess then proceeded to bury six three throws in the final 90 seconds to cement a confidence-building victory.
“(This win) feels amazing,” Burgess said. “It’s going to bring all of us momentum for our next district games. … Beating the No. 1 team in Chattanooga is awesome. It just gets us momentum for the rest of the season.”
