The King's Academy girls basketball team suffered a 47-40 defeat to Creek Wood in the Winterfest Shootout on Tuesday at Sevierville Middle School.
Junior guard Bailey Burgess tallied 12 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Lady Lions (0-8). Amelia Pfeiffer and Jenna Timmerman each added seven points.
