The King's Academy girls basketball team suffered a 74-33 defeat to No. 1 Lakeway Christian on Friday.
Junior point guard Bailey Burgess and senior forward Jenna Timmerman each tallied eight points to lead TKA (8-11, 5-5 Division II-A District 1). Lakeway Christian's Jordaynia Ivie scored a game-high 21 points.
TKA will attempt to snap its two-game losing streak against Apostolic Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
