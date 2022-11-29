The King’s Academy girls basketball team found life in a matter of seconds.
Eighth grader Skylar Walden drilled a 3-pointer, and then TKA stole the ensuing inbounds play, leading to an open 3 from fellow eighth grader Olivia Loveday to turn an 8-point deficit into a one-possession game with 45 seconds remaining.
Providence Academy missed a free throw in the final seconds to give TKA an opportunity to hit one more dramatic 3, but senior Leah Thornton’s attempt was blocked to close out a 56-53 defeat Tuesday.
“We fought back, but we just waited too long to start fighting,” The King’s Academy coach Dante Turnipseed told The Daily Times. “I’m glad they stuck with it, and with us being so young, we need to be in these tight games because we need to learn how to win.”
The education starts with rebounding.
TKA (2-3, 0-1 Division II-A District 1) rallied from a slow start to take a 15-12 lead after the first period, but once Providence Academy took control, TKA failed to muster a response in part because of their inability to close out possessions.
Each time TKA needed a defensive stop to give itself an opportunity to tie or take the lead on the other end, it would force a missed shot only to allow Providence to get an offensive rebound and a subsequent bucket.
“We have a huge problem with rebounding,” Turnipseed said. “We’ll get a stop, but then they’ll get the rebound and get another chance. They have good players, and if they get two or three chances to shoot, they’re going to make on of them.
“We have to box out. That’s been our problem all year.”
TKA had three scorers finish in double figures, led by Thornton’s 19 points. Walden and sophomore Brady Branam added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Of TKA’s 13-player roster, only three are upperclassmen. That leaves a lot of room for growth as the season progresses, but the main focus has to be its improvement on the glass if it wants to turn tough defeats into reasons to celebrate.
“Rebounding is not a skill, it’s a want,” Turnipseed said. “We’re young, and we’re used to playing middle school girls that we didn’t have to box out because we were bigger than them. Now, we are playing kids who are bigger, faster, stronger, and we don’t have that urgency. I think it’ll come with experience, and hopefully we can grow up quick. If not, it’s going to be a long season for us.”
