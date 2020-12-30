The King's Academy girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season, defeating Science Hill, 38-29, on Wednesday in its final action of Winterfest Shootout at Sevierville Middle School.
Junior guard Bailey Burgess recorded a team-high 15 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists while junior Raley Snodgrass posted 11 points, six rebounds and an assist.
