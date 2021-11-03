Similarities abound when comparing The King’s Academy and Grace Christian-Franklin football squads.
Both Lions teams have high-powered offenses which can score in bunches. Both have defenses that have shown strength at points but were more often porous, with several shootouts ending in both wins and losses.
The two teams have three common opponents and carry equal 2-1 records in those matchups.
One commonality will end at 7 p.m. Friday night in the first round of the TSSAA Division II-A playoffs when The King’s Academy hosts Grace Christian-Franklin.
Whoever wins will earn just their second playoff win in its school history. Both teams won games in 2017, when Grace (6-4) competed in Division 1A before moving to private-school Division II ranks in 2019.
The King’s Academy (6-3) comes into the playoffs on a three-game win streak. During that run, the Lions’ offense was prodigious, with outings of 42, 56 and 41 points. Grace finished with three losses in its last four games but scored over 35 points in five games this season. Grace also feature a noteworthy early season 35-33 victory over Middle Tennessee Christian, the team that defeated TKA to claim the top seed and opening-week bye in the East region.
TKA coach Jonathan Sellers is not wasting time getting into comparisons or how the two teams fared against common foes.
“I’ve played those comparative score games in the past and it hasn’t really worked,” Sellers said. “You just look at them on film, and you see why they’ve been able to win the six games they’ve won. They’re very disciplined, very sound, and they play hard.”
Grace Christian played in the East region along with TKA its first two years in D-II football, so Sellers said he is familiar with many of the opposing players. His first mention was of 6-foot-5, 235-pound lineman George Steih.
Steih, a junior, leads Grace in just about every defensive category, including 10.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. However, the Grace defense has been able to limit opponents to single digits in only one contest and is giving up on average nearly 28 points per game.
Behind explosive running back Nakelin McAfee and quickly maturing sophomore quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith, TKA has averaged 25.6 points per game and should be able to put points on the scoreboard.
The King’s Academy late-season victories came against single-wing rushing-oriented teams, and Sellers knows that it will be a very different look when his team faces a pro-style offense this Friday.
“They (Grace) like to chuck it,” Sellers said. “We haven’t really seen a team yet this year that just lines up and throws it around as much as they do. We’ve been playing run-heavy teams the past few weeks so I think my secondary is excited to see a team that’ll put it in the air more.”
Grace is blessed to have two effective passing quarterbacks on its roster. Sophomore Kyle Davidson has completed 102 of 160 attempts for 1,081 yards and junior Jackson Hiett has 82 completions in 111 attempts for another 791 yards.
Davidson took over from Hiett mid-season after an ineffective offensive performance in a 37-14 loss to Friendship Christian, a week before TKA defeated Friendship Christian.
“(Davidson) can keep them in any football game,” Sellers said. “He’s got good feet, he can make plays with his arm. You look through the films and you consistently see those things from him. I’ve always said, if you’ve got one of those guys, you’ve got a chance in any game and I think he kind of proves that for them.”
Senior Maddux Lambert leads a deep receiving corps. Lambert has 760 yards and seven touchdowns in his 60 receptions. Four other Lions follow with double digits in completions.
The Grace rushing attack has added 809 yards, with 545 of those yards from junior Nathan Greene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.