The King’s Academy has been in this spot before.
In the Lions’ previous two losses this season, they’ve been able to respond the following week with a win. They’ll have that opportunity again on Friday in a Division II-A East Region road tilt at Lakeway Christian, a 7 p.m. kickoff.
TKA (4-3, 1-1 Division II-A East) is coming off of a 35-20 home loss to Middle Tennessee Christian, despite running back Nakelin McAffee’s 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and head coach Jonathan Sellers is again looking for his team to respond.
“(The key) has just been making sure our kids do a really good job in responding,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “Last Friday night wasn’t something any of us are going to accept. We know as coaches that we could have prepared them a lot better and it’s left a bad taste in our mouth and I know it has left a bad taste in our players mouths. I’ve really liked the way we’ve responded in practice this week.”
Lakeway Christian (2-4, 0-1) is coming off three-straight losses, most recently a 41-0 decision against Christian Heritage (Ga.) last week. While Lakeway Christian has struggled, the region newcomers are a team Sellers has seen improvement from week by week and, according to him, it starts with the coaching from first-year head coach Steve Haywood.
“First time we’ve played them (in region),” Sellers said. “But what I can say is that they are an upstart program and they are improving. You can tell each week that they step on the field, Coach Haywood is making sure they’ve gotten better.
“They only have one win this season (besides a COVID win), but you can see improvement. We have zero doubts that we’re going to see an improved, grounded team that is really well coached. They play disciplined football and I know we’re excited about the test.”
Beating Lakeway Christian would do more than get the Lions back in the win column; it would also go a long way for their postseason aspirations, especially winning out with two region games left before wrapping up the regular season on Oct. 29 at Notre Dame. Heading into an important final stretch, Sellers is confident that his team understands what’s at stake.
“That’s probably what hurt the most in that loss (to Middle Tennessee Christian),” Sellers said. “We put ourselves into really good shape going into last Friday night but stumbled there and dug ourselves a hole. But our kids know what it takes to get to the a region championship. They know what we have to do this week.
“Before we can win the second and third game, we’ve got to win this one so it’s important for us to try and get to 3-0 here down the stretch.”
Sellers’ confidence in making that happen derives from the leadership on his roster, which he hopes can help TKA to its first region title in program history after coming up short in previous season.
“I like our leadership,” Sellers said. “I think that has helped this week in practice and our kids know what it takes to get to where we want to be. I’ve really been impressed with just the leadership we’ve had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.